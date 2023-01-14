“Paul Mescal if you need a shoulder to cry on”: Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham airport picture sparks memes online 

Phoebe Bridgers was recently spotted together at an airport with comedian Bo Burnham. The singer kept it casual and donned a black sweatshirt, jeans, and boots, while Burnham wore a black hoodie, slacks and cap.

Reports suggest that the duo were heading into LAX Airport’s Terminal to catch a flight to fly out of Los Angeles. Bridgers kept a low profile and Burnham followed close behind with a duffle bag slung across his frame.

At one point, the latter was reportedly seen placing a comforting hand behind Bridgers’ back before the duo made their way to the transport hub and eventually passed through security. The latest sighting comes following news of Phoebe Bridgers’ alleged split with former partner Paul Mescal.

According to the Deux U podcast, Bridgers and Burnham were spotted out and about a couple of times in LA after the former’s break-up with Mescal.

A Jezebel staff member who reportedly met the pair together during a performance of KATE, Kate Berlant’s show directed by Burnham, alleged that the latter gave Bridgers his “undivided and doting attention.”

Bridgers and Burnham also posed for a photo together last week. In the picture, the Stranger in the Alps creator was seen kissing Matty Healy while Burnham stood behind them with his eyes closed.

Amid the ongoing online speculation surrounding Bridgers and Burnham, their airport photos went viral on social media. Meanwhile, many users responded to the airport sighting with hilarious memes and funny remarks involving Bridgers’ ex-partner Paul Mescal:

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's airport outing comes nearly a week after the former announced the death of her father. The musician shared a photo of her younger self, listening to music while sitting beside her dad.

Bridgers did not share the details of her father’s death and only shared a simple caption saying, 'rest in peace dad.'

In a previous interview with GQ, the singer revealed that she had a complicated relationship with her father. Her parents parted ways when she was 20 and her father often struggled with drug issues.

Bridgers also claimed that he had been abusive when she was younger. Back in 2020, Bridgers said her father “emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way.”

Twitter reacts to Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham’s airport sighting

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham airport picture sparked memefest online (Image via candidevent/Twitter)

Phoebe Bridgers was spotted with Bo Burnham after her fairytale romance with Normal People star Paul Mescal allegedly came to an end. The Kyoto singer recently spoke about heartbreak in a recent interview and said:

“You just have to do it. And it’s gonna end at some point but you can’t make it end.”

While neither Bridgers nor Mescal directly addressed their alleged separation, the former’s recent sighting with Burnham amid rumors of an alleged split with Paul Mescal sparked a memefest online:

i'm still maintaining the fact that phoebe bridgers and paul mescal did not break up and that phoebe and bo burnham are just friends. i am stronger than the marines, i don't care what people say

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal first interacted on Twitter when the former praised Normal People. The duo appeared in an interview together when Mescal revealed he was a fan of Punisher and Bridgers in general.

The pair soon started dating and went Instagram official in December 2021, sharing a loved-up photo of themselves. They even sparked engagement rumors last month before sources claimed that the couple decided to call it quits.

