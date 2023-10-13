From BTS to Stray Kids: A complete list of K-Pop artists who submitted nominations to be considered for the 2024 Grammys

In the lead-up to the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards, K-pop enthusiasts received exciting news. Official submissions for the K-pop category have been made, and it's a cause for celebration. Among these submissions, prominent groups such as BTS, TWICE, TXT, and Stray Kids have thrown their hats into the Grammy ring.

Interestingly, individual BTS members submitted their solo works, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans, considering their recent and celebrated solo endeavors in music.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of the final nominations, it's worth noting that this milestone has yet to be achieved in the K-pop realm. No K-pop artist or group has clinched a Grammy win to date. However, there's a sense of hope surrounding this year, given K-pop's substantial influence and the individual directions artists explored in their solo careers.

The detailed list of K-pop Grammy submissions for 2024

Numerous esteemed K-pop groups have also joined the fray, contributing to the industry's collective effort to secure its first-ever Grammy accolade. This year's awards promise to be a defining moment for K-pop, potentially ushering in a new era of global acclaim for the genre.

The 2024 Grammy submissions from BTS members showcase their diverse range of talents. Jin enters the race with The Astronaut, aiming for recognition in the Pop Solo Performance and Music Video categories. RM presents a strong case with his Indigo album, targeting the Pop Vocal Album category, while his Wild Flower collaboratively aims for recognition in Pop Duo/Group Performance and Music Video categories.

Suga and his alter ego, Agust D, are contenders in the "Rap Album category" with D-Day, and Haegeum makes its case for recognition in the "Rap Performance and Music Video" categories. J-Hope competes in the "Pop Duo/Group Performance" and Music Video categories with "On the Street." Jimin's multifaceted submissions include FACE for Pop Vocal Album, Like Crazy vying for ROTY, SOTY, Pop Solo Performance, and Music Video honors, and Angel Pt. 2 in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

V, on the other hand, offers his recent Layover album for consideration in the "Pop Vocal Album" category, while Slow Dancing enters the race for recognition in Pop Solo Performance and Music Video categories. Finally, JungKook's Seven aims to clinch Grammy nominations in the ROTY, SOTY, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Music Video categories.

TWICE, the girl group also seeks recognition at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Their submission list includes Ready to Be for "Album of the Year" and "Pop Vocal Album," while Set Me Free competes in ROTY, SOTY, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Music Video categories.

TXT joins the race with Back For More aiming for recognition in the "Pop Duo/Group Performance" category, while their Sugar Rush Ride music video is also a contender. Their recent documentary Our Last Summer stands out as a submission in the Music Film category.

The recent group Aespa throws their hat into the ring by vying for the prestigious "Best New Artist award." Stray Kids, another force in K-pop, also joins the awards' race for "Best New Artist." Their submissions include 5-Star in "Album of the Year" and "Pop Vocal Album" categories and S-Class competing in ROTY, SOTY, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Music Video categories.

These submissions represent a milestone in the K-pop industry's quest for global recognition and mark the artists' determination to leave a lasting imprint on the international music stage.