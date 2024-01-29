"It gotta be voodoo at this point": Chrisean Rock gets Blueface's mugshot tattooed on her face, sparks massive trolling

On January 28, Chrisean Rock posted a reel on her Instagram showing off her brand-new tattoo. It revealed her baby daddy Blueface’s mugshot tattooed on the side of her face. The reel of the giant face tattoo of Chrisean Rock was also captioned as follows.

“#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa @bluefasebabyy.”

As soon as the post became viral, Chrisean Rock earned severe online trolling, with netizens questioning her mental stability. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same.

A netizen trolls Chrisean Rock for her new Blueface face tattoo. (Image via Instagram/1lolakash)

As per XXL Mag, the mugshot tattoo which now covers entirely one side of Chrisean Rock’s face, represents Blueface’s mugshot taken in November 2022 in Las Vegas, following an attempted murder and shooting that took place in October that year.

Internet calls out Chrisean Rock for her Blueface mugshot face tattoo

On Sunday, Chrisean Rock revealed her new face tattoo via an Instagram reel and shocked the internet. The clip begins with Chrisean flaunting one side of her face with the sketch of Blueface’s portrait, followed by his prominent tattoo, and the name “Jonathan” written in bold and cursive on her forehead, which happens to be his birth name.

In the caption, Chrisean Rock demands the freedom of her baby daddy using the hashtag #freeblueface and also professes her love for the Thotiana rapper. Ever since the tattoo surfaced online, social media users came together to savagely troll Rock. Here are some of the comments from @bgcteainsta’s tweet on the same:

This is not the first time Rock has got herself a Blueface tattoo. Earlier, in December 2023, the Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love star attempted to conceal her neck tattoo which had Blueface’s portrait and a rose. According to XXL Mag, she has a total of seven tattoos of the Thotiana rapper spread across her entire body and even has one dedicated to her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. on her chest.

Hip Hop DX even reported that Rock’s first Blueface tattoo was unveiled in 2021 and featured the Find the Beat rapper’s name. She also declared that she would go for laser removal of Blueface tattoos, if and when she deems it fit.

Last week, Chrisean faced backlash and trolling after she announced that she was moving back into Blueface’s home, unveiling her selfie standing in front of a moving truck and showing the peace sign.

She also did an Instagram Live talking about their “tumultuous relationship” and claiming how nobody except her and Blueface understood their “dynamics.” Rock even claimed that Blueface was a “changed” man and they spent a couple of lovely days before he was sent to jail and that she shared phone conversations with him every night.

Meanwhile, Blueface was arrested on January 12, 2024, and sent to prison after he violated his probation from an earlier 2021 assault case. He is scheduled to serve jail time for seven months and is expected to be released in July.

For those uninitiated, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were in a relationship from 2020 to October 2023. Since then, Blueface has consistently denied Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. (born September 2023) as his own son. He also shared unsuitable photos of the kid online, raising concerns over his wellbeing.

In the wake of the same, 24-year-old Rock and 27-year-old Blueface engaged in many social media feuds with each other. Malone Jr. is Rock’s first child and Blueface’s third.

