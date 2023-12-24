"She wants a new house": Netizens question Chrisean Rock after revealing Blueface came to her house and broke everything

Chrisean Rock, the American rapper and reality television personality claimed on Instagram Live on December 22, 2023, that her baby's father Blueface allegedly got into her house and broke everything. The pair have a child together named Chrisean Malone Jr.

Rock said while sitting in her car,

"So I'm house shopping, apparently, and at the wrong mother fucking time though. It's Christmas what the f*ck. This n*gg* then came over and just went crazy. Broke every single thing in the house, the refrigerator door, the freezer door, the cabinets the studio everything."

The rapper added that she has shifted to an Airbnb for the time being, and would soon buy a new house, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Her ex Blueface, however, just bought one for his other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis and fans are wondering if there are any connections. They have claimed that Chrisean might be lying.

A fan points out Rock's timing to buy a new house. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Chrisean Rock claims Blueface pulled up to her house and destroyed everything

Expand Tweet

Chrisean Eugenia Malone, known professionally as Chrisean Rock, has claimed that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Blueface recently showed up at her house and broke her furniture and everything inside.

The house was allegedly in such a bad condition that she had to shift with her brothers and their families to an Airbnb on December 22, while she shopped for a new house. She explained the whole ordeal on an Instagram live the same day.

On December 4, Monday, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis teamed up to trash Blueface's house and recorded the incident on Instagram Live.

After Blue's alleged latest destruction of Rock's house, she mentioned the earlier incident saying,

"I'm like bro I didn't even go that hard. It make me wanna go there and tear all his sh*t up the right way and burn it down for real. But um... I lowkey felt like the house was small anyway. Cause' like when my nieces and nephews moved in I was like nobody got their own room and it kinda bothered me."

Expand Tweet

Many controversies have surrounded the couple ever since they started dating in 2020. The Thotiana rapper bought his other baby mama and fiancé, Jaidyn Alexis, a new four-story home for Christmas earlier this week, as per XXL. Chrisean Rock spoke about the news on her social media, claiming the house was merely a rental and Jaidyn was the one who paid for it.

She said,

"My thing is, I never wanna chime in on their bullsh*t, but why won't you just give the b*tch credit? She bought her own house, like, n*gg* you ain't buy sh*t."

Blueface shared a clip of the house, where he is heard telling the MILF Music signee "Merry Christmas!" He then takes a lap around the home, which features four stories and an elevator. "She deserves it," he tells followers, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Netizens have given their opinions to the situation where Chrisean Rock wants a new house coincidentally around the same time her ex Blueface bought his fiancé another. They have claimed that Rock is lying.

Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, Chrisean Rock went on her Instagram Live while sitting in her car with her son, Chrisean Malone Jr. She claimed that Blue allegedly hit her multiple times in her stomach and face, as per XXL.

Expand Tweet

Blueface, on the other hand, stated that she should not show up unannounced at the house and he was thinking of getting a restraining order against both Rock and her son. He said,

"Stop showing up to my house knocking on the door every other day crying talm bout let me in this yo baby. Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby."

Blueface has not given a statement about Rock's claims of him entering and destroying her house.