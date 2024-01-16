"We got rid of Blueface and Chrisean for this?": Rick Ross' girlfriend Cristina Mackey trolled over 'pick me' video amid baby mama feud 

Rapper and record executive Rick Ross’ current girlfriend, singer Cristina Mackey, is now in the headlines. On January 15, she went live on Instagram with an “I’M A PICK ME” declaration. Reportedly, she was addressing all trollers who called her a “pick-me.”

In the video, she claimed:

“Please keep calling me a pick-me. I’m asking you to refer to me as a pick-me. I prefer it,” Cristina Mackey explained in her live video.

For those unaware, “pick-me” is colloquially referred to women who obsessively desire male approval and validation, according to Dictionary.com. While her Instagram Live garnered traction online, Cristina Mackey was mostly ridiculed for the “pick-me” declaration.

In this regard, an Instagram user with the handle @spicy.chi.chi commented under @theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram post on the same, pointing out that the Blueface and Chrisean drama was more entertaining than this.

Internet trolls Cristina Mackey over her Rick Ross pick-me video

On Monday, Cristina Mackey responded to trolls on social media who called her a “pick-me” in her relationship with Rick Ross. The singer and fitness trainer asked netizens to “keep referring” to her as a “pick-me” woman:

“All you’re doing is manifesting that up with me. I want to get picked over and over and over… by the same man a million times. I want to marry that man. I want to have that man’s children, and I want to live a happy life because he keeps picking me, and I keep picking him,” she said.

She continued her Instagram Live by reiterating that she was a “pick-me, for sure,” adding that she herself was a lover and “is here to be loved.” She also clarified that the people who are dissing her as a “pick-me” are not able to hurt her feelings.

“If I’m a pick-me, he’s a pick-me, and we getting chose together,” Cristina Mackey announced about her romance with Rick Ross.

As soon as the footage became viral, netizens returned to troll her once again. Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram post on the same:

Cristina Mackey’s “pick-me” revelation also comes in the wake of her clash with Rick Ross’ exes, including Tia Kemp and more recently Cierra Nichole. She also commented about actress and comedian Pretty Vee, once rumored to be Ross’ girlfriend.

Exploring, in brief, Cristina Mackey’s beef with Rick Ross’ baby mamas

Recently, Cristina Mackey reposted a picture of Rick Ross’ alleged baby mama and model Cierra Nichole’s 2-month-old baby daughter on her Instagram Story, calling her “gorgeous.” However, Nichole seemingly did not appreciate the gesture and responded by saying,

“It’s giving STRANGER DANGER babie. We don’t know YOU! Play with someone else for clout.”

Before this, Mackey was involved in a public feud with another of Rick Ross’ confirmed baby mothers, Tia Kemp, who called her out for her cooking skills, saying the latter doesn’t know how to prepare a taco for her man, despite what her video showed. Kemp said that both Mackey and Ross were “worth a dollar” each.

Mackey fired back at her, saying she should mind her own business as she was “40-something years old” and was operating from a “fake account.” She further added how her confidence in her relationship is bothering many people who are feeling “disturbed and disrupted,” as they are not secure in their own lives and are thus “hating” on her.

As soon as Tia Kemp got the heat of Mackey’s response, she hit back, calling her a “tweety bird” and claimed the latter blocked her on her real account and was not in a position to make remarks on her.

Interestingly, when Cristina was asked on The Cali Kickback podcast how she felt when fans of Rick Ross asked her about his baby mothers and other exes, she replied that she found the queries and interests “funny.”

Talking about comedian Pretty Vee, once rumored to be Rick Ross’ girlfriend, Mackey said that all of Ross’ previous relationships were different than what he has with her:

“THAT was never THIS. Whatever they had is, is not what we have, simple. There’s no disrespect to anybody, what whatever y’all think they had is not what we for sure have.”

Mackey further explained her answer by saying that Ross has pictures of them together in public, holding hands, kissing, on jets, in Dubai, bringing her flowers, or simply appearing on billboards together – which did not happen with his past women.

She also gave a shout-out to Lira Galore, one of the only exes with whom Ross appeared and got clicked in public, saying she was “aware” of that.

Following the interview, when Cristina faced continuous backlash for his comments and feuds with Rick Ross’ exes, she clarified that she was never “shading any women,” and considered them “beautiful,” as he picked them all.

Notably, last month, many media sources, including The Shade Room and TMZ confirmed that Cristina Mackey was dating Rick Ross. Rumor also has it that the pair are living together. While Cristina has been posting intimate pictures of her and Rick Ross, the rapper has so far not publicly addressed his relationship.