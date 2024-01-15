What did Cristina Mackey say about Rick Ross' baby mamas? Instagram girlfriend drama explored

Recently, singer Cristina Mackey hit back at her rapper boyfriend Rick Ross’ former girlfriend, Tia Kemp, who is also his baby mama. This comes after Kemp blasted her for her cooking skills last week. Here’s what Cristina Mackey said on her latest Instagram Live.

“Why wouldn’t you move with a man? If you lived with your man, you wouldn’t be on my page on a fake account at 40-something years old. You know what I’m saying? You would just be minding your business. You would just be minding your business 'cause it’s the same person making the fake accounts.”

Previously, Cristina Mackey also mentioned on The Cali Kickback podcast how the repeated questions about Rick Ross’ exes were nothing more than “funny,” and she knew her relationship with him could not be compared to his past ones.

All you need to know about Cristina Mackey’s comments on boyfriend Rick Ross’ previous relationships

Last week, Cristina Mackey posted a clip on her Instagram Story where she said how her boyfriend Rick Ross “demanded a taco bar today,” which is why they did “a little flamingo taco bar.” She also showed off the dish she prepared for the record executive before placing it in front of him.

While Rick Ross appeared to be quite happy with the food made by his current girlfriend, his ex, Tia Kemp, with whom he shares a son, was unimpressed by Mackey’s cooking skills. Here’s what Kemp said on her Instagram Live, targeting Cristina while holding a cookbook:

“If I say a b*tch can’t make a taco, b*tch, you can’t make a taco… If you can’t make a f*cking taco, I’m gonna tell you what she’s worth… What [is] that h*e worth y’all? B*tch is worth a dollar. Damn, two cents, a dollar. She ain’t got no f*cking sense, she worth a dollar.

Rick Ross’ baby mama also continued by saying how he was “worth a dollar too.” In the wake of this, Cristina came forward to slam back at Tia Kemp, saying that the hate from Ross’ ex would not affect her relationship with him:

“The fact that I’m confident about my relationship and it disturbs some of y’all says a lot about what y’all have going on in your personal life. Coz when you hear a woman speaking confidently about her man, you should just believe her, right?”

Cristina Mackey further added how people should stop being “disrupted or disturbed” and should not be “hating” on her. Having said that, she dissed Tia Kemp, saying she was insecure about Rick Ross moving on with her and thus was a “40-something” woman operating from a “fake account” without minding her own business:

“It’s social media, it’s everybody’s business. If you mind your business, I can mind my business. Whatever I post doesn’t mean you get to dig deep into what I say. If I say this is my person, this is my person. And if I want to post my person, Imma post my person, right?”

Mackey also wished Tia Kemp “love” and “happiness” and asked her to work on her own relationship, pointing out that she was “single” and “young” and had no kids, unlike her, and was “nobody’s baby mother.”

Meanwhile, Kemp fired back at Mackey calling her a "tweety bird" and claiming she blocked her on her real page and was not in a position to make comments about Ross' baby mamas or their ages.

Notably, this was not the first time Cristina Mackey took a dig at Rick Ross’ exes. Earlier, during her appearance on The Cali Kickback podcast, when the host Lewis Belt asked her how she felt when fans of Ross asked her about comedian and actress Pretty Vee, with whom the rapper went out before her, she said she was unbothered.

“It doesn’t make me feel any way at all. I think it’s funny. It’s levels to everything, right? And THAT was never THIS. Whatever they had is, is not what we have, simple. There’s no disrespect to anybody, but whatever y’all think they had is not what we for sure have.”

When the host further asked Cristina Mackey how she could negate Ross and Vee’s relationship, she cleared the air by saying that there were no pictures of them together in public, neither holding hands, kissing, on jets, in Dubai together, or on billboards, like in her case.

Lewis Belt then pointed out that there are pictures of Lira Galore and Rick Ross in public together, to which Cristina Mackey said that she was aware of that and gave a “shoutout” to Lira.

Later, however, Mackey took to her Instagram Live and cleared the air, saying she wasn’t “shading any women,” calling all of them “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that in June 2022, Pretty Vee and Rick Ross were seen being intimate on the red carpet of the BET Awards, but neither confirmed the dating rumors. Before that, they also appeared on a Luc Belaire Champagne campaign together and showered each other with praises.

Interestingly, last month, Cristina Mackey shocked the world when she started posting intimate pictures of her and Rick Ross together on her social media. Fans of the rapper previously knew that he was with Pretty Vee. While so far, Ross hasn't confirmed his relationship with Mackey, the duo are rumored to be living together, as per Urband Islandz.