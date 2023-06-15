BET Awards 2023: Full nominations list

It's BET time once again, as the prestigious award ceremony aimed at celebrating black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy, returns to recognize talented artists this year as well. BET Awards 2023, or the Black Entertainment Television Awards 2023, will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 6:30 pm PT, marking the 23rd edition of the ceremony that was established in 2001.
This year, several clear favorites are already leading the way. This includes Drake, who has seven nominations to his name, and GloRilla, who also clocks a handful of nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, the Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and many more. The nominations were announced on June 8, 2023.
Ahead of the ceremony on June 25, 2023, here is a complete list of nominations for BET Awards 2023.
BET Awards 2023 full list of nominations
Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla
- Breezy - Chris Brown
- God Did - DJ Khaled
- Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- SOS - SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Lizzo
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- City Girls
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Dvsn
- FLO
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- Big Energy (Remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
- Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Call Me Every Day - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- Can’t Stop Won’t Stop - King Combs feat. Kodak Black
- Creepin’ - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & GloRilla
- Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla & Cardi B
- Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
Video of the Year
- We (Warm Embrace) - Chris Brown
- 2 Million Up - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- First Class - Harlow
- Kill Bill - SZA
- Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky for AWGE
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Director X
- Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best New Artist
- Ambré
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- FLO
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Finished (Live) - Tamela Mann
- I’ve Got Joy - CeCe Winans
- Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
- New - Tye Tribbett
- One Moment From Glory - Yolanda Adams
- The Better Benediction (Pt.2) - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- First Class - Jack Harlow
- Jimmy Cooks - Drake feat 21 Savage
- Kill Bill - SZA
- Last Last - Burna Boy
- Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj
- Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Ella Mai (UK)
- Ko (South Africa)
- L7nnon (Brazil)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Camidoh (Ghana)
- Flo (UK)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Maureen (France)
- MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
- Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
- Raye (UK)
- Werenoi (France)
BET Her
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Her - Megan Thee Stallion
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
- Players - Coi Leray
- Special - Lizzo
Best Movie
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Creed 3
- Emancipation
- Nope
- The Woman King
- Till
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
- Amin Joseph
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
- Donald Glover
- Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Janelle James
- Janelle Monáe
- Keke Palmer
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Youngstars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Alaya High
- Demi Singleton
- Genesis Denise
- Marsai Martin
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Alexis Morris
- Allyson Felix
- Angel Reese
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Bubba Wallace
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Hurts
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
BET Awards 2023 will be available for streaming for free on the BET website. Stay tuned for more updates.