BET Awards 2023: Full nominations list

It's BET time once again, as the prestigious award ceremony aimed at celebrating black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy, returns to recognize talented artists this year as well. BET Awards 2023, or the Black Entertainment Television Awards 2023, will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 6:30 pm PT, marking the 23rd edition of the ceremony that was established in 2001.

This year, several clear favorites are already leading the way. This includes Drake, who has seven nominations to his name, and GloRilla, who also clocks a handful of nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, the Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and many more. The nominations were announced on June 8, 2023.

Ahead of the ceremony on June 25, 2023, here is a complete list of nominations for BET Awards 2023.

BET Awards 2023 full list of nominations

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla

Breezy - Chris Brown

God Did - DJ Khaled

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance - Beyoncé

SOS - SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Big Energy (Remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Call Me Every Day - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop - King Combs feat. Kodak Black

Creepin’ - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & GloRilla

Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla & Cardi B

Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

We (Warm Embrace) - Chris Brown

2 Million Up - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

First Class - Harlow

Kill Bill - SZA

Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Finished (Live) - Tamela Mann

I’ve Got Joy - CeCe Winans

Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

New - Tye Tribbett

One Moment From Glory - Yolanda Adams

The Better Benediction (Pt.2) - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

First Class - Jack Harlow

Jimmy Cooks - Drake feat 21 Savage

Kill Bill - SZA

Last Last - Burna Boy

Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj

Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Her - Megan Thee Stallion

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

Players - Coi Leray

Special - Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

BET Awards 2023 will be available for streaming for free on the BET website. Stay tuned for more updates.

