Where is GloRilla from? All about the rapper as she returns home to donate $25000 to her high school

American rapper GloRilla has donated $25,000 to her school MLK Prep, stating that she felt “blessed” to give back to her alma mater. The 22-year-old rapper, whose original name is Gloria Woods, donated $25,000 to her school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 to the music department.

The school is located in Frayser, in North Memphis, Tennessee. The artist, who also belongs to Memphis, gave students a performance of her hit song, F.N.F. She stated that she wanted to inspire students at the school, to let them know that their dreams were achievable.

The Memphis rapper said in a statement:

"I want them to know that anything they put they mind to is possible. Long as they got a dream, they just gotta reach for the stars. And whatever they put their mind to doing, whatever they work for, they can do, and they can get.”

.MLK College Prep Principal Chiquita Perry in a statement said:

“We are beyond excited that our former student is returning to the halls she once walked as a student. We are extremely proud of Ms. Woods and thankful for her acts of service, leadership and fellowship in her community."

GloRilla hails from Memphis, Tennessee

GloRilla giving back 25K to her former highschool in Memphis

Back in May, GloRilla told Breakbeat Media that she is from Memphis, stating:

“I’m from Frayser, Tennessee. Frayser’s [a neighborhood] in Memphis. Yeah, I’m from Memphis.” She also said that she is proud her status as one of the post-Young Dolph Memphis rappers who are working to represent the city."

Speaking to Refinery 29, she said:

“It’s real cool. I’m excited actually to be a part of it because it’s a new wave. I’m glad to be actually one of the ones leading the new wave.”

In a separate interview, she however noted that she does not live there anymore. She told Revolt’s Big Facts podcast that she “don’t be in Memphis no more” because there’s “too much” stuff going down. The singer was seemingly referencing towards violence against the city’s rappers.

GloRilla’s recent song F.N.F peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart



it's official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT

Glorilla went viral with her single F.N.F, also featuring HitKidd. The song was released on April 29, 2022, and went viral through the video-sharing app TikTok, becoming a breakout hit for both artists. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. Even though the song became viral on the platform TikTok, GloRilla in the past has said that she is not really striving to make TikTok music.

The rapper in a statement to Refinery29 stated:

“I really got bars. You know, I don’t really make TikTok music. But sometimes, it is so hard that it just goes viral on there because of how good it is.”

The artist received praise from rappers in the industry including Travis Scott and DeJ Loaf.

GloRilla collaborates with CardiB for new song Tomorrow2

Meanwhile, GloRilla has released a new collaboration with Cardi B titled Tomorrow 2, which is a follow-up to another hit song of hers titled, Tomorrow.

The rapper elaborated a little more on her part by giving fans a hint at the track’s lyrics. Writing about the song, she tweeted:

“BUT DATS WHY I LUV TOMORROW.”

She also posted a series of gold trophy and green check-mark emojis before adding:

“It’s official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT…presave the below let’s gooooooo.”

Cardi B had referred to GloRilla’s F.N.F as the “song of the summer.” She had then made a guest appearance on Kay Flock’s Shake It with Dougie B and Bory300 in April, following it up with Hot Sh*t in July, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk .

