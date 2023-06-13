"Racism at its finest": Jack Harlow wearing a bonnet sparks heated debate on social media

Pictures of Jack Harlow in a black bonnet have been trending on social media. He wore the bonnet on June 11, 2023, as he visited the Louisville City Football Club and was sitting alongside his fans. The football club thanked Harlow on its official Twitter account and shared pictures in which he was seen wearing the bonnet.

While some people loved the bonnet, others criticized the rapper for wearing the same. The bonnet is a protective headgear worn by African American women and several netizens were against Harlow wearing one.

miles 🐓 @itzmilxs @DailyLoud Why? Because it belongs to black people? Racism at its finest @DailyLoud Why? Because it belongs to black people? Racism at its finest

Netizens criticize Jack Harlow for wearing a black bonnet

Jack Harlow's black bonnet has been trending online and it has received a mixed response from the public. Several netizens took to Twitter to criticize the singer for the same and wondered why he was wearing it. They believed he did not need to wear a bonnet for his hair type and asked him to "return it to the beauty shop" he bought it from.

Ijekiel 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇱🇰🐅 @asmodeusijekiel @loucityfc @jackharlow My question is why does he even need one for his hair type. 🧍🏿‍♂️ @loucityfc @jackharlow My question is why does he even need one for his hair type. 🧍🏿‍♂️

Meanwhile, there were others who did not have a problem with Harlow wearing a bonnet and believed he could do so as he has curly hair. Netizens also mentioned that curly hair was not restricted to the boundaries of a specific community.

𝓛𝓾𝓵𝔃§𝔀𝓪𝓰 ❁ @Lulz5wag @loucityfc @jackharlow I'm glad he's showing support with the kids but why would anyone get bothered by what he wants to wear on his head. lol @loucityfc @jackharlow I'm glad he's showing support with the kids but why would anyone get bothered by what he wants to wear on his head. lol

iyohna @iyoohna1 @loucityfc @jackharlow Yall do know he has curls right a bonnet… to protect his curls…. @loucityfc @jackharlow Yall do know he has curls right a bonnet… to protect his curls….

Jack Harlow was recently seen in White Men Can't Jump

Jack Harlow recently began his career as an actor and played the role of Jeremy in the sports comedy film, White Men Can't Jump, released on May 19, 2023.

The film was directly released on Hulu and received a rather negative response with a score of 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from Harlow, the film also featured Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick in lead roles.

Harlow will next appear in the heist thriller film, The Instigators. The project is currently in the filming stage and will air on Apple TV+. Doug Liman will be directing the film and it also features Matt Damon in a pivotal role.

Jack Harlow has had a successful career as a rapper over the years. His debut album, Thats What They All Say released in 2020 and was followed by Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022. Harlow's latest album titled Jackman was released in April this year. Although it received mixed reviews, the album trended on several charts. Harlow has released 33 singles and six mixtapes in her career so far.

