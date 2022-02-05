All of Us Are Dead dethrones HBO's Euphoria on trending charts as BTS RM's response triggers interest

A recent Variety trending TV chart confirmed that All of Us Are Dead overtook Euphoria in popularity.

But what's gotten netizens intrigued is BTS RM chiming in with his opinion for the popular Netflix series. A netizen shared a screenshot of BTS RM's response on Weverse when a fellow ARMY asked if he would watch the popular Netflix series. Here is what he said,

𝔸nna♡ ⁷ 🍀🐳 STAY ALIVE @xKimTae_bts7 WEVERSE] RM/Namjoon Update.



ARMY: are you going to watch 'all of us are dead' that's coming out on netflix ???



When it comes to high-school teenage dramas, All of Us Are Dead and Euphoria cover it all. From apocalyptic situations, fighting zombies to drug addiction, friendship and bullying, both series breeze over serious issues that teenagers face.

Another thing in common between both the shows is how they trend across the internet and dominate Twitter feeds. Netizens can't stop talking about both these popular series. Since the BTS leader publicly declared his thoughts on the Netflix original, the real question is, which series do netizens prefer?

Netizens choose between team All of Us Are Dead or team Euphoria

Whether it's All of Us Are Dead or Euphoria, both are unavoidable at this point. They are the talk of the internet. One netizen is eager to watch both.

ilim @multi_fand0m_ I wanna watch euphoria and all of us are dead but my exams said no I wanna watch euphoria and all of us are dead but my exams said no 😭😭

Despite All of Us Are Dead trending over Euphoria, a few netizens expressed their loyalty to HBO's Euphoria.

chu @chwehuin omw to finish all of us are dead so i can start euphoria omw to finish all of us are dead so i can start euphoria https://t.co/ZJ5jmnKsNy

Spi ✟ @tpwkspi_ I want to finish watching all of us are dead so I can start re-watching euphoria and catch up… I got like six more episodes of all of us are dead. I want to finish watching all of us are dead so I can start re-watching euphoria and catch up… I got like six more episodes of all of us are dead.

A few others, on the other hand, expressed how they prefer Netflix's trending series over HBO's Euphoria.

aa @anups_abraHAMZZ All Of Us Are Dead is better than Euphoria. I SAID WHAT I SAID. All Of Us Are Dead is better than Euphoria. I SAID WHAT I SAID.

Battle of the shows

Be it Netflix's or HBO's most trending series, both the shows have dominated many hearts across the globe. Both series have broken records for their respective labels.

While Euphoria currently has two seasons, the Netflix original k-drama All of Us Are Dead only has 12 episodes with speculation surrounding another season. Euphoria has been around for a while and will continue to stay, and the Netflix original has only just made its entry.

Be it zombies or teenage drama, netizens can't get enough of both. They eagerly wait to see what both shows and their cast members have in store for them.

