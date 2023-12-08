What did 50 Cent say about Rick Ross? Rapper slams executive producer after Diddy has a new lawsuit

On November 7, 50 Cent posted a quote from Rick Ross's contentious song from his feature on Rocko's U.O.E.N.O. on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, rape, and trafficking. Reader's discretion is advised.

The rap song talks about drugging a woman, and 50 Cent connects the song to recent gang ra*e allegations levied by a said Jane Doe, who is the fourth woman to accuse Diddy of s*xual assault in the past three weeks.

The first photo in the Instagram thread is a screenshot of a news article by TMZ talking about 50 Cent wanting to make a commentary on Diddy; the next is the lyrics, and the third is an image of 50 Cent and Diddy together.

On November 5, 50 Cent took to Instagram to troll Rick Ross over alleged low sales of his new album with Meek Mill, Too Good To Be True. In the post, 50 Cent can be seen getting down from a plane and later saying:

"If you sell 31,009 CDS, I shouldn't talk to you."

The streaming era has taken over the music industry, making it difficult for artists to sell CDs. In this era, selling 31,000 CDs is a good number, especially after only two weeks of promotion for Rick Ross's album.

What is Diddy's new lawsuit?

The new lawsuit, filed on December 6, allegedly accuses Sean Diddy Combs, Harve Pierre, and a third identified of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003 when Diddy was 34 inside Diddy's Manhattan record studio. The victim was allegedly trafficked and plied with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol."

The woman in the lawsuit revealed that she was in 11th grade at a high school in a Detroit suburb when she met Harve Pierre, who was then the president of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment record label.

She claimed that Pierre flew her to New York on a private jet to visit a recording studio, where she was given drugs and alcohol until she was incapable of consenting to s*x. She also claimed that Pierre, Combs, and another man took turns raping her.

The lawsuit included photographs of the accuser sitting on Diddy's lap, which she said were taken on the same night.

What did 50 Cent have to say about Diddy's lawsuit?

Since the lawsuit went viral, Cent has thrown shade at the rapper multiple times. On November 17, Cent posted a photo of himself with the caption:

"Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO"

The term "brother love" is allegedly supposed to be a dig at the moniker "Love" or "Brother Love" Diddy adopted in 2017.

Later, on November 22, Cent again posted on Instagram with screenshots of news about Diddy and Harve Pierre. Pierre was sued for s*xual assault just days after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy. He captioned the post claiming that he wants to make a documentary with the title, Surviving P. Diddy or Diddy, Do it or Not.