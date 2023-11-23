Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, has been recently charged with r*pe and s*xual assault by a former employee. The employee's identity has not been disclosed, and she is being referred to as Jane Doe. The employee filed a lawsuit on November 21, 2023, against Pierre, where the charges were imposed.

Apart from being the president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Harve Pierre has also served as the head of A&R/Head of Music Publishing, as per his LinkedIn page. He has worked on around 70 albums and 40 music videos.

According to People magazine, Pierre's former employee is seeking damages for the "injuries" she suffered. The lawsuit has additionally made accusations of gender-motivated violence and negligence against Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises, LLC.

A spokesperson for Bad Boy Entertainment shared a statement, saying that the incident happened many years ago, and no one was aware of it. The spokesperson continued:

"Nеithеr thе plaintiff nor thе еxеcutivе arе currеnt еmployееs of thе company. Wе arе now invеstigating thе allеgations, and our top priority is thе safеty and wеll-bеing of our еmployееs."

Thе unidеntifiеd еmployее has claimеd in thе lawsuit that Piеrrе assaultеd hеr multiplе timеs in Nеw York City and othеr placеs bеtwееn 2016 and 2017. Shе statеd that thе incidеnt lеft a nеgativе impact on hеr lifе.

Harve Pierre has served as the President of Bad Boy Entertainment for a long time

Harve Pierre's name has been trending for some time after a former employee filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of r*pe and s*xual assault. Netizens have been curious to know more about him after details related to the lawsuit went viral everywhere.

According to his LinkedIn page, Harve attended Howard University, where he acquired his BA in Business & Hospitality Management. He came to Bad Boy Entertainment in 1991 and was in charge of the company's entire catalog.

He has also managed different departments of the company, including finance, radio and street promotions, content management, business affairs, sales, and more. He emphasized the need to digitalize Bad Boy's assets to save them from being damaged.

Harve Pierre's LinkedIn profile also states that his work at Bad Boy left a big influence on the world of hip-hop. According to XXL, he has been a close friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs after they met at Howard University. He was initially an intern at Bad Boy and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of A&R in 1998.

In 2008, Pierre became the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bad Boy. He joined as the company's President the same year, and Diddy expressed his happiness in a statement at the time, saying that Pierre deserved it since he had been with the company for a long time.

Harve Pierre has worked on multiple albums and songs over the years, serving as composer and executive producer. He also contributed to the vocals on the albums of artists like Carl Thomas and Faith Evans.