A day after it was announced that Dax Tejera passed away at the age of 37 due to cardiac arrest, social media is claiming there's more to his death than just that.

On December 24, ABC News president Kim Godwin sent out a memo to ABC's network staff announcing his death that mentioned that the former executive producer of This Week "suddenly" died of a heart attack.

However, social media users said that Dax Tejera, like several others, could be a possible victim of covid-induced cardiac arrest, even though there are no claims to support this argument.

Sassy! @sassypants859 Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC's This Week, joins the growing list of otherwise young and healthy people suddenly dropping dead from possible Covid-induced cardiac incidents. He was only 37. Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC's This Week, joins the growing list of otherwise young and healthy people suddenly dropping dead from possible Covid-induced cardiac incidents. He was only 37.

The 37-year-old was promoted to the position of executive producer on This Week With George Stephanopoulos in 2020 and served till the time of his death.

Twitter is convinced that Dax Tejera did not just die "suddenly"

After news of Dax Tejera's death due to a heart attack went viral, Twitterati linked his death to a possible COVID-induced cardiac arrest.

Several users slammed the ABC network for not providing enough information about his passing, while others simply questioned his vaccination status, claiming he was fully vaccinated and that's why he died so young.

Tom Fino Patriot @tfino191 ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37..Bettcha he was fully vaccinated ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37..Bettcha he was fully vaccinated

Sour Patch Lyds 🍥🍥 @sourpatchlyds



I'm sure we'll never know.



But imagine if ABC were held accountable for misinformation like Alex Jones. This is actual harm. If George Stephanopoulos' producer Dax Tejera (37) had to get vaccinated to keep his job at @ABC , is ABC at fault in his shock death (heart attack)?I'm sure we'll never know.But imagine if ABC were held accountable for misinformation like Alex Jones. This is actual harm. If George Stephanopoulos' producer Dax Tejera (37) had to get vaccinated to keep his job at @ABC, is ABC at fault in his shock death (heart attack)?I'm sure we'll never know.But imagine if ABC were held accountable for misinformation like Alex Jones. This is actual harm.

Alvin Weasel @alvin_weasel Was CNN’s Dax Tejera vaccinated? The Enemedia wants you to think that a healthy 37 year old man dying of a heart attack is normal . It damn sure didn’t used to be. Was CNN’s Dax Tejera vaccinated? The Enemedia wants you to think that a healthy 37 year old man dying of a heart attack is normal . It damn sure didn’t used to be.

Chad @chadpett Stephan Bonnar-45

Dax Tejera-37

Both died from sudden heart failure. Both very healthy, without any prior heart problems. I assume Dax was vaccinated, but I don’t know about Bonner. Will vaccination status be investigated by the coroner? Doubt it. Stephan Bonnar-45 Dax Tejera-37Both died from sudden heart failure. Both very healthy, without any prior heart problems. I assume Dax was vaccinated, but I don’t know about Bonner. Will vaccination status be investigated by the coroner? Doubt it.

Leslie Mack @lesliemack ABC'S Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dies Suddenly at 37...

Was he one of those who are double triple vaccinated?

They're dropping like fly's ABC'S Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dies Suddenly at 37...Was he one of those who are double triple vaccinated? They're dropping like fly's

S. Atkinson @sandya418



Dax Tejera’s vaccination status has not been disclosed yet.



🙄

Of course not @alejandrodiazmd Was Dax Tejera Vaccinated?Dax Tejera’s vaccination status has not been disclosed yet.Of course not @alejandrodiazmd Was Dax Tejera Vaccinated?Dax Tejera’s vaccination status has not been disclosed yet.🙄Of course not

Screenshot of a Twitter user claiming Tejera's death was Covid vaccine-induced.

Brief information about Dax Tejera

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dax Tejera graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in history and government, before joining the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2016.

He began working as a senior producer with ABC News in 2017, and just before the pandemic, was promoted to the position of Executive Producer for This Week With George Stephanopoulos in February 2020. The news was conveyed via an internal message, Media Moves reports.

During his time, he covered many important events like former President Donald Trump’s meetings with Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the January 6 Capitol riots.

His LinkedIn profile also states that he began working in the news field in August 2007 as a News Associate with NBC Universal Media. He was with the network for five years and was promoted to roles like Researcher, Overnight Assignment Editor, and Producer.

In 2013, he began working as an Executive Producer of AMERICA with Jorge Ramos at Fusion Media Network. He also EPed the tv special Soul of the Nation Presents: Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters.

