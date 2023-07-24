"It had a huge heavy-duty safe door": Rex Heuermann's former employee details soundproof room found in basement

59-year-old Rex Heuermann was recently charged with the murders of three individuals identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Authorities revealed that Heuermann was extremely quiet while they were arresting him. According to Suffolk Police Commissioner Roney K. Harrison, he mostly "kept to himself."

Authorities confirmed that they discovered several strange items in Heuermann's house during the investigation. They recently found a concrete-lined vault at his family residence in Long Island and his former colleague spoke to The Post about the same and said:

“It had a huge heavy-duty safe door.”

Robert Musto, a neighbor, described the 59-year-old architect as a "wacko." He told cops that Rex Heuermann had a soundproof room in his house. Investigating officials believe that the suspect murdered his victims in the house in Massapequa Park when his family was away.

Ex-colleague confirms that Rex Heuermann once took days off to build a vault in his family home in Long Island

Police made a horrific discovery during the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders and reportedly found a soundproof vault in the basement of Rex's family home. They further believe that Rex Heuermann killed at least one of his victims in the soundproof room while his kids and wife were not at home.

According to an ex-colleague, Rex built a vault in the family house. Police have not yet confirmed whether the vault in question is the same one that was used as the killing chamber or the one where Rex stored the weapons that were found during the investigation.

“It’s not just a hidden room- it’s a serious vault. It had a huge heavy-duty safe door. He went and poured new concrete walls, a massive amount of concrete to encase this room. It was maybe 1 or 3 feet thick,” the individual told The Post.

Robert Musto, who is a retired Long Island Rail Road worker and a neighbor of the suspect also spoke to the publication about the soundproof room and said:

“This guy is a wacko. He’s got a soundproof room in his basement. What do you think that was for? They’re saying there’s evidence he killed at least one of the girls down there. The cops are going to dig all that out. Said they’re focused on the soundproof room in the basement but they’re going to look at everything.”

Rex Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him

Apart from the three victims, Rex is also considered a person of interest in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Despite the official charges against him, Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all of them. Law enforcement officials have reportedly used cadaver dogs to search the yard of Rex's family home to look for additional evidence that could help the case.

The case became the talk of the town when the bodies of the women were discovered wrapped in burlap in 2010. The victims were reportedly s*x workers and would work via online sites. Apart from these four people, several other bodies were also discovered in a similar way.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and trying to look for more leads in the horrific Gilgo Beach case.