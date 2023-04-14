Who is Bartise Bowden's baby mama? Identity revealed days after the Love is Blind star introduces infant son Aiden

Bartise Bowden, one of the contestants on Love is Blind season 3 shared pictures of his four-month-old son on Instagram on April 8, 2023. Bartise's son, Aiden, was born on December 27, 2022. While the mother's identity was initially kept a secret, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the baby’s mother is Olivia Gross.

Olivia is a 25-year-old bartender based in Texas. According to a video posted on her now-private TikTok account, she was unaware that she was pregnant until she was already five months into her pregnancy. It is being speculated that Bartise and Olivia knew each other before the former began filming for Perfect Match.

Following his appearance on Love is Blind season 3, Bartise also appeared on Netflix's Perfect Match season one.

Love is Blind season 3 cast member Bartise Bowden recently became a father

Although Bartise's son was born in December, the former Love is Blind cast member recently took to social media to announce the big news. Bartise Bowden posted a series of pictures with his son on April 8, 2023.

In the caption Bartise wrote that he may have been a villain on TV but he would be his son's hero. The villain comment seemed like a dig at the hatred and flak Bartise received after his appearance on both the Netflix reality dating shows.

The reality star later took to Instagram stories and wrote that he went from “zaddy” onscreen to daddy in real life.

As mentioned earlier, Aiden’s mother, Olivia Gross, is from Texas and works as a waitress and bartender. Her identity was confirmed by Life & Style by the court documents filed by the Love is Blind season 3 cast member about his son.

While there is no confirmation that the two are dating, Olivia has turned all her social media accounts private ever since the Instagram announcement. However, before that, she was fairly active on TikTok and posted about her son in January when Aiden turned a month old.

She wrote that Aiden had turned one month old and was already rolling over and holding his head up. Olivia added that Aiden already fit into his three-month clothing and gave updates about his weight as well.

Bartise’s Love is Blind journey explored

The new father has previously appeared on two Netflix shows, Love is Blind and Perfect Match.

While on Love is Blind season 3, Bartise bonded with two women while in the pods. During the After the Altar segment of the season, he did reflect upon his presence on the Netflix show and admitted to being the "villain" in season three.

While in conversation with ET Online about the show, he said that he realized that he looked arrogant, insensitive, and selfish. He said:

"It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it. Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed."

Bartise connected with Raven Ross and Nancy Rodriguez while on the show, but ended up getting engaged to Nancy, only to reject her at the altar. While he didn't choose Raven to be his fiancé, when he saw her for the first time, he expressed that he was attracted to her, causing some friction between him and Nancy. However, the couple managed to move on from that.

Love is Blind is currently airing season 4 which is set to air its season finale this Friday, April 14, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes