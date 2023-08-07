"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me"- Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness in Instagram post

Isabella Khairiah Hadid, better known as Bella Hadid, recently opened up about her serious chronic condition, Lyme disease, and her decades-long battle with the same in a new Instagram post.

Renowned around the world as one of the leading models, Bella Hadid stated that she had battled these multitudes of disorders for more than half her life. She also hinted at a positive resolution to the disease after initial treatment.

The 26-year-old model was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2012. In the Instagram post, which is breaking the internet right now, Bella shared her journey through the illness and the treatment that has led her to do much better in recent years. She expressed her gratitude to her mother and expressed how her younger self would have been proud of her today in the emotional post. She said:

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,...Thankful to my mommy for ... sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

The medical documents attached to the post reveal that Bella Hadid had gone through a plethora of symptoms, including fatigue, attention deficit disorder, memory disturbances, depression, sleep disorders, headaches, disequilibrium, nightmares, muscular weakness, chest pain, and palpitations, among others.

Hadid also expanded on the toll the disease took on her in the post.

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life"- Bella Hadid on battling Lyme disease

Lyme Disease is a chronic tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It consists of a multitude of symptoms, from rashes to fever, and is very hard to resolve.

Bella Hadid was diagnosed with the disease over a decade ago and has since then fought it consistently while pursuing her career in the entertainment industry. Speaking about the physical and emotional toll it took on her, Hadid said:

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,"

But she also expressed her gratitude for being able to conquer it over the long years. She added:

"The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up....I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God-willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever,"

She also affirmed that she was okay and her fans need not to worry anymore. She also revealed her plans to be back in the limelight once her health is in a slightly better place.

Many fans took to social media platforms to praise Bella Hadid for being so brave following this post.