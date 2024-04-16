"She's probably the Madonna of now": Courtney Love says she isn't a fan of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Lana Del Ray

Singer Courtney Love spoke about fellow female musicians, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Beyoncé in an exclusive interview with The Standard. In the interview, on April 13, 2024, the singer was promoting her new BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds' eight-part series, Courtney Love's Women. She spoke about her inspirations and her thoughts on the music industry, Hollywood, and more in London. The singer also went on to discuss the female artists she liked and disliked and why she felt so.

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” Love said about Taylor Swift.

She also discussed the other singers she wasn't fond of including Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, and Madonna. Courtney Love opened up about the female artists she liked, including Nina Simone, PJ Harvey, Debbie Harry, and Patti Smith, amongst others.

While mentioning Madonna, the 59-year-old singer revealed that she didn't like the former, adding that the Material Girl singer wasn't fond of her either.

“I think she should really take seven years off”: Courtney Love comments on Lana Del Rey, amongst others, in latest interview

During her interview with The Standard, Courtney Love said she was displeased with Lana Del Rey's craft. She added that she didn't like the Coachella 2024 headliner since she covered a John Denver song, noting that before it, Courtney believed Lana was "great."

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until “Take Me Home Country Roads” I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much,” Courtney said.

Courtney Love also spoke about not liking Beyoncé's music. The singer recently became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Album chart after the release of her latest album, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Courtney said that she just didn't like Beyoncé's music but liked the concept of "Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed.”

“As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music,” the singer said.

While summarizing her criticism towards multiple singers that have recently been chart toppers, Love stated that most of them are “becoming a cliché.” She also opined that all the “successful women” were being “cloned” and creating music in the same style.

Although Courtney Love has criticized several A-list singers, she has a history of supporting women in the music sphere. In March 2023, Love published an op-ed piece for The Guardian in which she criticized the lack of female representation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In the story “Why are Women So Marginalized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?” Love discussed her passion for the genre of music and her opinions on it.

“If the Rock Hall is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honour what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionised and contributed to popular music- well, then let it go to hell in a handbag,” Love stated.

To hear more about Love’s thoughts on music and more, one can listen to all of her Courtney Love’s Women episodes on BBC Sounds. Some episode titles include- The Summer of Love, San Francisco, Heading to Portland, and To the 90s and Beyond, among others.

Courtney Love is best known for being the lead singer of the Hole and is an actress. She also made headlines in the 90s for her marriage with late Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain. She received the prestigious Golden Globe nomination for her role in the 1996 film The People vs Larry Flynt.

None of the singers Love mentioned in the interview had spoken about Courtney's comments about them at the time of writing this article.

