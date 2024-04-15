Recapping Coachella's 'Vampire Weekend 1' - Best performance, surprises & more

Coachella just finished wrapping up their first week with "Vampire Weekend 1" in Idaho, California. The Music and Arts Festival saw many big names pull up to the desert to perform hit records from headliners like Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator to hyped performances from Lil Uzi Vert.

The complete line-up along with the scheduled performances was announced last week, which confirmed the various stages and times during which various artists would be performing at the festival. Coachella also added 'Quasar' to its list of stages which include:

Coachella Main Stage Outdoor Theatre Sonora Gobi Mojave Sahara Yuma

The festival was also live-streamed on its official YouTube channel for audiences across the globe to watch their favorite artists perform hit records like Doja Cat singing along with the crowd to Paint The Town Red.

We've recapped all the major events and highlights from Coachella's 2024 Vampire Weekend 1, which started last Friday, April 12.

Doja Cat closes out Sunday's final performance for 'Vampire Weekend 1'

Doja Cat had the most talked about performance at this year's festival, with the singer dominating the stage with electric energy as she shared the stage alongside a giant manned dinosaur, Yeti's, and a complete mud dance choreography.

A clip of the official YouTube livestream of Doja Cat performing 'Paint The Town Red' (Image via Instagram/@coachella)

Tyler the Creator fights a 'Giant Sheep Puppet'

Tyler the Creator headlined Day 2's main stage, giving audiences a performance to remember with him brawling a giant sheep puppet, getting blown across the stage in a fake windstorm, and performing some of his biggest hits from his career with vibrant visuals.

Expand Tweet

Lana Del Rey headlines Day One

Lana Del Rey returned to Desert Festival after almost 10 years to headline the main stage on Day 1. She entered the stage on the back of a motorcycle, before delivering a slow, yet enticing performance set to a backdrop of a rundown "Sunset Boulevard" mansion.

Lana Del Rey performing her headlining set for Day 1 of 'Vampire Weekend 1' (Image via Instagram/@coachella)

Sabrina Carpenter captivates the crowd during her live set

After wrapping up as the opener for Taylor Swift ERA's tour, it appears Sabrina Carpenter has picked up a few tips from the Global Popstar, as she designs a vibrant set completed with a crashed car, a rundown motel, dozens of backup dancers, and an extremely uplifting performance which has since garnered much praise online.

Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Coachella's 2024 Vampire Weekend 1 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted at Bleacher's performance set

Taylor Swift made an appearance at this year's festival but not as a performer, instead she showed up for her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff’s, Bleachers, performance along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The sighting had fans going nuts on social media, as the two were spotted publicly dancing and vibing backstage to some of Bleachers' biggest hits.

Expand Tweet

Quasar's set-up left Coachella attendees in awe

The most recent addition to the festival's stages was Quasar, a 55 ft. tall and 235 ft. wide stage with massive screens comprising of over 600 LED panels designed to create an immersive audience experience.

Michael Bibi's set was the most spoken-about performance at this stage as the morphing visuals designed for his stage left a massive impression on all attendees.

A photograph of Michael Bibi's set at Quasar uploaded to the festival's official Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@coachella)

Coachella's Vampire Weekend 1 seems to have left quite the impression on everybody who attended the festival, with fans sharing their love and appreciation for the set designs and performances on X.

It appears that many are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what their favorite artists have lined up for this coming weekend.

