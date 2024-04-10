Coachella 2024 set times & lineup: Here’s when each artist hits the stage

This Friday, April 12, marks Coachella 2024's first weekend in Indio, California. The Music and Arts Festival is starting in less than two days, and the promotional activities have already begun.

On April 10, the official social media for Coachella posted the complete schedule for the festival's first weekend, which is being called "Vampire Weekend 1."

Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat will be headlining this year's festival, with appearances from Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Blur, J. Balvin, and many more. All gates for the event will open at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

The festival has added a new stage named Quasar to its list of venues, which also includes:

Coachella Main Stage Outdoor Theatre Sonora Gobi Mojave Sahara Yuma

The complete schedule for Coachella's first weekend

The complete list of times and performances for Coachella's Vampire Weekend 1 has been listed below:

Day 1 (FRIDAY)

a) COACHELLA MAIN STAGE

Lana Del Rey (11:20 p.m.)

Peso Pluma (9:05 p.m.)

Lil Uzi Vert (7:35 p.m.)

Sabrina Carpenter (6:00 p.m.)

Young Miko (4:45 p.m.)

Record Safari (3:40 p.m.)

b) OUTDOOR THEATRE

Justice (10:15 p.m.)

Everything Always (8:10 p.m.)

Deftones (6:45 p.m.)

L’Impératrice (5:25 p.m.)

Fundido (4:15 p.m.)

c) SONORA

Son Rompe Pera (10:20 p.m.)

Clown Core (9:05 p.m.)

Black Country, New Road (8:00 p.m.)

Eartheater (5:55 p.m.)

The Beths (4:50 p.m.)

Late Night Drive Home (3:50 p.m.)

Narrow Head (2:50 p.m.)

Upchuck (2:00 p.m.)

Doom Dave (1:00 p.m.)

d) GOBI

Suki Waterhouse (10:30 p.m.)

Chlöe (9:15 p.m.)

Neil Frances (8:00 p.m.)

Brittany Howard (6:45 p.m.)

Chappell Roan (5:30 p.m.)

Sid Sriram (4:20 p.m.)

Kokoroko (3:10 p.m.)

Cimafunk (2:00 p.m.)

e) MOJAVE

Anti Up (11:15 p.m.)

Hatsune Miku (9:50 p.m.)

Yoasobi (8:20 p.m.)

Tinashe (6:55 p.m.)

Faye Webster (5:40 p.m.)

The Japanese House (4:30 p.m.)

Mall Grab (3:15 p.m.)

DAYSonMARKET. (2:10 p.m.)

f) SAHARA

Steve Angello (12:00 a.m.)

Ateez (10:45 p.m.)

Peggy Gou (9:15 p.m.)

Bizarrap (7:45 p.m.)

Skepta (6:30 p.m.)

Ken Carson (5:20 p.m.)

Cloonee (4:00 p.m.)

Skin on Skin (3:00 p.m.)

Sincerely, Manolo (2:00 p.m.)

g) YUMA

Gorgon City (11:15 p.m.)

Adriatique (9:45 p.m.)

ANOTR (8:15 p.m.)

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch (6:45 p.m.)

BLOND:ISH (5:30 p.m.)

Innellea (4:15 p.m.)

Miss Monique (3:00 p.m.)

Ben Sterling (2:00 p.m.)

Keyspan (1:00 p.m.)

h) QUASAR

Honey Dijon x Green Velvet (9:45 p.m.)

Honey Dijan (8:30 p.m.)

Green Velvet (7:15 p.m.)

Patrick Mason (5:00 p.m.)

Day 2 (SATURDAY)

a) COACHELLA MAIN STAGE

Tyler, the Creator (11:40 p.m.)

No Doubt (9:25 p.m.)

Blur (7:40 p.m.)

Sublime (6:05 p.m.)

Santa Fe Klan (4:45 p.m.)

Jaqck Glam (3:45 p.m.)

b) OUTDOOR THEATRE

Gesaffelstein (10:40 p.m.)

JUNGLE (8:40 p.m.)

Jon Batiste (7:25 p.m.)

Blxst (6:10 p.m.)

Vampire Weekend (5:00 p.m.)

Gabe Real (4:05 p.m.)

c) SONORA

Brutalismus 3000 (9:15 p.m.)

Bar Italia (8:15 p.m.)

The Red Pears (7:15 p.m.)

Depresión Sonora (6:15 p.m.)

The Adicts (5:05 p.m.)

The Aquabats (3:55 p.m.)

Girl Utra (2:55 p.m.)

Militarie Gun (2:00 p.m.)

Triste Juventud x Totem (1:00 p.m.)

d) GOBI

Orbital (11:40 p.m.)

Kevin Kaarl (10:25 p.m.)

Saint Levant (9:15 p.m.)

Oneohtrix Point Never (8:00 p.m.)

Palace (6:45 p.m.)

The Last Dinner Party (5:30 p.m.)

Thuy (4:20 p.m.)

Young Fathers (3:10 p.m.)

Erika de Casier (2:05 p.m.)

Elusive (1:15 p.m.)

e) MOJAVE

The Drums (10:45 p.m.)

Coi Leray (9:50 p.m.)

Charlotte de Witte (8:05 p.m.)

Bleachers (6:50 p.m.)

Kevin Abstract (5:25 p.m.)

RAYE (4:10 p.m.)

Kenya Grace (3:05 p.m.)

ANIKA KAI (2:00 p.m.)

f) SAHARA

Dom Dolla (11:55 p.m.)

Le Sserafim (10:50 p.m.)

Isoknock (9:30 p.m.)

Ice Spice (8:30 p.m.)

Grimes (7:10 p.m.)

Purple Disco Machine (5:40 p.m.)

Destroy Lonely (4:30 p.m.)

Starrza (3:10 p.m.)

Loboman (2:00 p.m.)

g) YUMA

The Blessed Madonna (11:00 p.m.)

Patrick Mason (9:30 p.m.)

Reinier Zonneveld (8:00 p.m.)

Âme x Marcel Dettmann (6:45 p.m.)

Will Clarke (5:30 p.m.)

Rebūke (4:15 p.m.)

Mahmut Orhan (3:00 p.m.)

Maz (2:00 p.m.)

Kimonos (1:00 p.m.)

h) QUASAR

Michael Bibi (7:15 p.m.)

Carlita (5:00 p.m.)

Day 3 (SUNDAY)

a) COACHELLA MAIN STAGE

Doja Cat (10:25 p.m.)

J Balvin (8:20 p.m.)

Carin León (5:25 p.m.)

YG Marley (4:05 p.m.)

LUDMILLA (2:05 p.m.)

b) OUTDOOR THEATRE

Jhené Aiko (9:30 p.m.)

Khruangbin (7:50 p.m.)

The ROSE (6:25 p.m.)

Reneé Rapp (5:05 p.m.)

Tiffany Tyson (3:55 p.m.)

c) SONORA

Boy Harsher (9:20 p.m.)

Mandy, Indiana (8:15 p.m.)

Latin Mafia (7:05 p.m.)

Eddie Zucko (6:05 p.m.)

Hermanos Gutiérrez (4:50 p.m.)

Feeble Little Horse (3:55 p.m.)

Bb Trickz (3:00 p.m.)

Jjuujjuu (1:55 p.m.)

Argenis (1:00 p.m.)

d) GOBI

Atarashii Gakko! (9:40 p.m.)

Barry Can’t Swim (8:20 p.m.)

Two Shell (7:00 p.m.)

Olivia Dean (5:50 p.m.)

Jockstrap (4:40 p.m.)

Mdou Moctar (3:30 p.m.)

WaveGroove (2:15 p.m.)

e) MOJAVE

BICEP (10:40 p.m.)

Lil Yachty (9:25 p.m.)

Tems (8:10 p.m.)

Victoria Monét (6:55 p.m.)

88rising Futures (5:20 p.m.)

Taking Back Sunday (4:10 p.m.)

Flo (3:00 p.m.)

Honey Roots (2:00 p.m.)

f) SAHARA

John Summit (10:55 p.m.)

DJ Snake (9:15 p.m.)

Anyma (7:45 p.m.)

Nav (6:20 p.m.)

AP Dhillon (5:10 p.m.)

Spinall (4:00 p.m.)

Tita Lau (3:00 p.m.)

Bones (2:00 p.m.)

g) YUMA

Artbat (10:30 p.m.)

Folamour (9:00 p.m.)

Carlita (7:30 p.m.)

Adam Ten x Mita Gami (6:00 p.m.)

Eli & Fur (4:30 p.m.)

Flight Facilities (3:00 p.m.)

DJ Seinfeld (2:00 p.m.)

JOPLYN (1:00 p.m.)

h) QUASAR

Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni (6:15 p.m.)

Mall Grab (4:00 p.m.)

For fans and interested concertgoers who won't be able to attend Coachella's 2024 Festival, YouTube will be implementing a new "multiview concert experience," allowing viewers around the world to livestream the show from the comfort of their. homes.

The Coachella Livestream will provide fans with the ability to watch up to four of the six available stage streams at the same time while listening to an audio of their choice. The Vampire Weekend Livestream will be hosted on the festival's YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. (ET) or 4:00 p.m. (PT) on April 12 and will run through April 14.