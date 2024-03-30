Vampire Weekend tour: Presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The Vampire Weekend tour is scheduled to be held from November 29, 2024, to December 15, 2024, in venues across Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour, titled "Only God Was Above Us," is in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dublin, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Paris, among others. The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram account on March 28, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on April 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by preordering the upcoming album from the band's official website before that.

General tickets for the tour will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the band's website.

Vampire Weekend tour: Dates and venues

Vampire Weekend is set to release their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, on April 5, 2024, via Columbia Records. Speaking about the upcoming album in an interview with the New York Times on March 24, 2024, band member Ezra Koenig stated:

"With every album we have to push in two directions at once. Sometimes that means we have to be poppier and weirder. Maybe with this record, it’s about both pushing into true maturity, in terms of worldview and attitude, but also pushing back further into playfulness. There’s a youthful amateurishness along with some of our most ambitious swings ever."

"Its not a doom and gloom record. And even if there’s songs where the narrator is trying to figure something out or feels confused, that’s not all. That’s part of the story — it’s not the thesis of the album that the world is dark and horrible." The singer continued.

Now, the band has announced the UK and Europe leg of their album tour, which will take place after an extensive North America tour preceding it in April to October.

The full list of dates and venues for the Vampire Weekend UK and Europe tour is given below:

November 29, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena

December 1, 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 4, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

December 6, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at The Halls

December 8, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

December 10, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

December 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Adidas Arena

December 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

Aside from their North America and Europe tours, the band will also play at several festivals, the first among these being their performance at the Kilby Block Party 2024 in Utah, where they will appear in a lineup also set to feature Death Cab for Cutie and LCD Soundsystem, among others.

After their performance at the Block Party, Vampire Weekend will head to the UK to perform at the Radio 1 Weekend alongside industry giants Coldplay as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Dean.

Finally, the last festival performance before their tour shows is an appearance at Primavera Sound 2024 in Spain on June 30, 2024. Vampire Weekend is scheduled to appear on the same day as Pulp, Peggy Gou, and The Deftones, among others.