Kilby Court Block Party 2024: Tickets, prices, line-up, and all you need to know 

Kilby Court Block Party 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 12, 2024, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the program's fifth edition, with the first being held on 2019. It will mark the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kilby Court.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as LCD Sound System, Interpol, Death Cab For Cutie, Belle and Sebastian, and Bombay Bicycle Club, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on December 5, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and will continue till May 10, 2024, or until tickets run out. General tickets are priced at $274.71, while VIP tier 1 tickets are priced at $389.64. All ticket prices are inclusive of service charges. Tickets are in high demand, with Tier 2 VIP tickets already sold out.

Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Bobo, and more: Kilby Court Block Party 2024 line-up explored

Kilby Court Block Party is set to feature a number of star-studded bands on its fifth edition, with prominent bands including LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, and Death Cab For Cutie.

The full line-up for the Kilby Court Block Party 2024 is given below:

LCD Soundsystem

The Postal Service

Vampire Weekend

Wu-Tang Clan

Death Cab For Cutie

Interpol

Jai Paul

Joanna Newsom

Belle and Sebastian

100 Gecs

Dayglow

Courtney Barnett

TV Girl

Alvvays

Dinosaur Jr.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Guided By Voices

Current Joys

Peach Pit

The Garden

Yves Tumor

Panchiko

Beach Fossils

Cautious Clay

Bombay Bicycle Club

Ty Segall

Pond

Yoke Lore

Yellow Days

Ginger Root

Andy Shauf

Slow Pulp

Petey

CSS

Ekkstacy

Yot Club

Krooked Kings

Choir Boy

Luna Li

Hemlocke Springs

Lomelda

Blondshell

Odie Leigh

Royel Otis

Abby Sage

Horse Jumper Of Love

Malcolm Todd

Fazerdaze

Model/Actriz

Arcy Drive

Annie DiRusso

TAGABOW

Water From Your Eyes

Joanna Sternberg

Kara Jackson

Gustaf

Hana Vu

26fix

Little Moon

Blue Rain Boots

Sculpture Club

Nicole Canaan

Daytime Lover

Drusky

Body Of Leaves

Boyfriend Sushi Town

Persona 749

Bobo

More about Kilby Court Block Party and its 2024 performers

Kilby Court Block Party was founded in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Kilby Block. The festival co-founder and current co-owner of the venue, Lance Saunders, elaborated on the festival's priority of keeping the venue's aesthetic intact in an exclusive interview with Slug Mag on November 29, 2023:

"Kilby has been harboring a safe place for young locals to share their musical talents and art, along with national and international touring acts, and in turn, has created its own community and social network [over the past] 25 years."

The founder continued:

"We have been very apprehensive to change anything when it comes to Kilby. The aesthetic is classic and will always be a one-of-a-kind venue—the hidden and magical gem at the end of the alleyway. Kilby is kind of legendary in that way."

The festival's 2024 edition will feature a more cosmopolitan line-up, with LCD Soundsystem leading the way. LCD Soundsystem is best known for their third studio album, Sound of Silver, which was released on March 12, 2007. The album peaked at number 14 on the Irish album chart.

Courtney Barnett is one of the other singers in the line-up, thus representing the festival's current international appeal. The Australian singer is best known for her debut studio album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, which was released on March 20, 2015.