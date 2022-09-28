Death Cab For Cutie 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Death Cab For Cutie, which is currently on its North American tour for its new album Asphalt Meadows, has added new dates for 2023. The band will receive support from Momma and Slow Pulp on select dates. While Momma will open for the band in the US, Slow Pulp will support them on their European tour dates.

Death Cab for Cutie will kick off their 2023 US tour on January 27 in Louisville, Kentucky and will wrap it up on February 14 in Nashville. It will also cover cities including Orlando, Birmingham, Little Rock, and Dallas, among others.

The band will then head to Europe on March 1 to play in Milan and conclude the tour in London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29. They are currently on their 2022 North American tour, which they will conclude in October.

Death Cab For Cutie 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, and show dates

The general on-sale for Death Cab For Cutie's 2023 shows will begin on September 30 at 10.00 am PT. Attendees in the US can access the presale using the code Venue at 10.00 am PT on September 28.

Check out the dates for Death Cab for Cutie's upcoming tour:

January 27 -- Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

January 28 -- Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham ^

January 29 -- Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium ^

January 31 -- St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

February 02 -- Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live ^

February 03 -- New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater ^

February 04 -- Little Rock, AR - The Hall ^

February 06 -- Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre ^

February 07 -- Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom ^

February 09 -- Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

February 11 -- Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

February 14 -- Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

March 01 -- Milan, Italy - Fabrique *

March 02 -- Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra *

March 05 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Den Grå Hal *

March 06 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia *

March 07 -- Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene *

March 09 -- Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle *

March 10 -- Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *

March 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

March 12 -- Cologne, Germany - E-Werk *

March 14 -- Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma *

March 15 -- Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Atelier *

March 16 -- Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *

March 18 -- Nottingham, England - Rock City *

March 19 -- Dublin, Ireland - Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

March 21 -- Birmingham, England - 02 Institute *

March 22 -- Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall *

March 23 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland *

March 25 -- Manchester, England - O2 Apollo *

March 27 -- Brighton, England - Dome *

March 29 -- London, England - Royal Albert Hall *

Reference

^ with Momma

* with Slow Pulp

More about Death Cab for Cutie's new album Asphalt Meadows

Earlier this month, Death Cab for Cutie released its new album Asphalt Meadows, which is its tenth studio album. The 11-track album was released through Atlantic Records and is produced by John Congleton. It was preceded by the singles Roman Candles, Here to Forever, and Foxglove Through the Clearcut. It also includes a song titled I Don’t Know How I Survive, which draws from the band’s frontman Ben Gibbard’s 2020 project, Live From Home. As part of the project, the singer released 22 episodes from home in quarantine during Covid.

The album is a follow up to 2018’s Thank You for Today, which was the first to feature new members Dave Depper and Zac Rae. Depper and Rae joined Death Cab in 2015 after the departure of guitarist and producer Chris Walla.

