Strictly Come Dancing Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, locations, dates and more

The Strictly Come Dancing Tour has been announced for 2023. The popular dance competition will kick off its tour in January and will make stops at some of the UK's entertainment venues, including three days in Glasgow as well as Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London and Sheffield.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour comes as a celebration of the show’s 20th season. It is directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, and will feature several current series celebrities as well as the Strictly Live band. A full lineup of celebrities is yet to be announced. However, some celebrities and dancers from the current series will be appearing.

These include Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, DJ Tyler West, footballer Tony Adams, presenter Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, presenter Richie Anderson, Britain’s Got Talent's Molly Rainford, Bros star Matt Goss, paralympian Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, and Mash comedian Ellie Taylor.

Strictly Come Dancing Tour 2023 Tickets

Tickets go on presale Thursday 29 September. Tour dates can be found here:

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing tour will be available from 9 am on September 30 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. OVO presale tickets will be available from September 28 from 9 am PT on Wednesday. A previous bookers presale will be available via Ticketmaster from September 29 at 9 am PT. Depending on the location of the seat and venue facility fee, tickets are priced between £35 - £95

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said:

“Im so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas commented:

“I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Strictly Come Dancing Tour 2023 full list of tour dates

January 20 to 22 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

January 24 to 25 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 26 to 27 - Leeds First Direct Arena

January 28 to 29 - Manchester AO Arena

January 31 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

February 1 to 2 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

February 3 to 5 - London The O2 Arena

February 7 to 8 - Belfast SSE Arena

February 10 to 12 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood for the first time on the Strictly Live Tour.

Craig Revel Horwood in a statement said:

“I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

The tour will also feature the return of Janette Manrara as a judge. In a statement, Manrara said:

“I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

More about the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour will feature choreography and fantastic live music, like on the hit BBC TV show. Arena audiences will get to see the performances live and will also have the power to decide who takes home the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

While the tour judges will give their inputs to the performers, the ultimate decider of the winner will be the audience vote. Each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on large screens on either side of the stage.

