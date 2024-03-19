Coachella 2024 adds a new stage 'Quasar' with Honey Dijon, Green Velvet, Diplo, and more set to headline

Coachella will extend its 2024 set by a few hours after the inclusion of another stage, that will supposedly be set up in the desert. The music festival made this announcement through a series of Instagram posts on March 19, which confirmed that the new stage will be called 'Quasar.'

According to the team behind the event, the new stage will help them "book talent" and put on shows they've never done before. The artists taking the stage will allow attendees to experience a longer format DJ set and Jenn Yacoubian from the festival's parent company, Goldenvoice, went on to state:

"We're looking at it as a traditional DJ stage."

Everything to know about Coachella's new stage Quasar

Coachella uploaded a two-slide post to its official Instagram account and confirmed that it will be extending its set by three hours with the inclusion of Quasar, a new EDM/Dance music stage, which is set to provide a unique experience for festival goers.

The stage has been designed and sponsored by Goldenvoice, a festival promoter who has been working with Coachella for many years. Jenn Yacoubian from Goldenvoice stated their intention to bring back some of the biggest talents for this event and said:

"We're excited to have certain artists that have played the festival before like Jamie XX who would play for 3-4 hours, with Daphni and Floating Points."

Heather Shaw, who is responsible for designing and building the Quasar Stage highlighted the importance of using real-time playback on LED installations to create an immersive experience. Regarding the set creation, the designer stated:

"We have two monolithic LED Walls. They have dimension to it that will be scenic in mirrors so it feels like it's also part of the environment. So we'll be looking to create innovative 3D worlds."

The line-up and dates for the acts set to headline Quasar have been listed below:

Friday - April 12

Honey Dijon x Green Velvet

Saturday - April 13

Michael Bibi

Sunday - April 14

Daphni x Floating Points x Jamie XX

Friday - April 19

Rufus Du Sol (DJ set)

Saturday - April 20

Eric Prydz x Anyma (Sunset DJ set)

Sunday - April 21

Diplo x Mau P

Where to buy tickets for Coachella 2024

Fans interested in buying tickets for the upcoming music festival can visit its official website. They can register for Weekend 1 (W1) and join the waitlist or purchase tickets for Weekend 2 (W2).

The tickets and prices are separated into three different tiers that offer fans various privileges. The following is the complete list of tickets and packages available to fans interested in attending Coachella's 2024 edition.

1) Tickets

General Admission

Tier 1: $499.00 + fees

Tier 2: $549.00 + fees

Tier 3: $599.00 + fees

General Admission + Shuttle

Tier 1: $619.00 + fees

Tier 2: $669.00 + fees

Tier 3: $719.00 + fees

VIP

Tier 1: $1,069 + fees

Tier 2: $1,269 + fees

The official tickets and passes for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 are available on the festival's official website (Image via coachella.com)

2) Camping

Car Camping: Regular car parking and designated campsite.

$149.00 + TOT (transient occupancy tax) + fees (Both W1 and W2 tickets available)

Preferred Car Camping: Guaranteed car parking and campsite close to the entrance of the festival

$375.00 + TOT + fees (Both W1 and W2 waitlist required)

Tent Camping: All tent camping sites are 15'x10' and are assigned in order of arrival

$149.00 + TOT + fees (W1 waitlist required. W2 tickets available)

Camping Companion Package: Additional car parking for pre-existing purchase of a campsite

$199.00 + TOT + fees (Both W1 and W2 tickets available)

The festival has issued the following guidelines for individuals interested in this option:

No RV/Motorhome camping

Passenger cars, trucks, or vans only

No motorcycles, RVs, trailers, motorhomes, buses, or U-Haul trucks.

No vehicles with running water/toilets.

The festival has also listed camping bundles, add-ons, and travel packages on its official website.

The complete line-ups for Coachella's 2024 festival have been listed on the website and are available on the event's social media accounts as well.

This year, fans will see artists like Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, and more take the stage at one of America's biggest music festivals.