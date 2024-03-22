Summerfest 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know as Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert & more to lead 

Summerfest 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 20, 2024, to July 6, 2024, across three weekends at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 2024 edition will be the 55th edition of the festival, which began in 1968 and has been held annually since then, with the exception of 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival is set to feature performances by artists such as Kane Brown, Seether, and S.G. Goodman, as well as Goo Goo Dolls, FLETCHER, and Mt.Joy, among others. Summerfest 2024 was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on March 21, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the official festival website. US Cellular 9-Day Passes are priced at $65 and available until March 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Similarly, US Cellular 3-Day Passes are priced at $62, and single-day festival passes are priced at $28, respectively.
American Amphitheater stage tickets need to be bought separately via Ticketmaster and are priced at an average of $71 for each day, which includes admission to the other festival stages for that same day as well. There are also Level Up Deck tickets available for specific artists, which are priced at $100 per artist.
Summerfest 2024 dates and venues
Summerfest is returning this year with a stellar lineup, with headliners such as Goo Goo Dolls, Black Pumas, and Ivan Cornejo for the main festival, as well as artists such as Seether, Kane Brown, Tyler Childers, and Motley Crue for the American Amphitheater stage.
Seether will appear at the festival after their appearances with Staind as part of the latter's Tailgate tour as well as the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. Meanwhile, Motley Crue is set to appear as part of Deff Lepard's world tour before their appearance at the festival.
The most prominent artists from the lineup for the Summerfest 2024 festival main as well as the American Amphitheater stage are given below, while the full lineup can be found on the official website of the festival:
American Amphitheater:
- Kane Brown
- Kameron Marlowe
- Nightly
- Motley Crue
- Seether
- Buckcherry
- Illenium
- Tyler Childers
- S.G Goodman
- Adeem the Artist
- Keith Urban
- Needtobreathe
- Alana Springsteen
- AJR
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- MXMToon
- Maroon 5
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lil Yatchy
- JID
- Rico Nasty
- LIHTZ
Main Festival:
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Black Pumas
- Chelsea Culter
- Toosii
- Taking Back Sunday
- Brittany Howard
- Kevin Kaarl
- O.A.R
- Umphrey's McGee
- Dawes
- En Vogue
- Gin Blossoms
- The War & Treaty
- Jamilla Woods
- Charlotte Cardin
- Winona Fighter
- Modern English
- Citizen
- MUNA
- Jessie Murph
- FLETCHER
- Alison Wonderland
- Key Glock
- Ken Carson
- Hippo Campus
- Sleater Kinney
- Ethel Cain
- REO Speedwagon
- Boys Like Girls
- St Paul & The Broken Bones
- Amos Lee
- The Afghan Wigs
- Hawthorne Heights
- The Dandy Warhols
- Matt Hansen
- Sarah Kinsley
- Austin Williams
- K Camp
- Ivan Cornejo
- Bryson Tiller
- Mt.Joy
- Chase Rice
- Lil Tecca
- Local Natives
- Cold War Kids
- Sueco
- Mariah The Scientist
- Sleeping With Sirens
- COIN
- The Wallflowers
- Amy Grant
- Conner Smith
- Del Water Gap
- Extreme
- Set It Off
- Sister Hazel
- Nikki Lane
- DC The Don
- Say She She
- Seaforth
Summerfest 2024 returns in a period when the festival's attendance is starting to rise again after declining during the pandemic and in the years that followed. Summerfest is arguably the second largest festival in terms of crowd count, with a record high count of 831,769 achieved in 2017.