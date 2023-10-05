Tyler Childers extended Mule Pull Tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues, & more 

Tyler Childers has announced a new tour leg for his upcoming "Mule Pull Tour 2024," which is scheduled to be held from March 16, 2024, to August 24, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's new album, Rustin' in the Rain.

The singer announced that the new tour will feature supporting performances by Sylvan Esso, Allison Russell, Hayes Carll, and Shakey Graves, among others, via a post on his official Twitter account.

Expand Tweet

The presale for the new tour dates will be available on October 11, 2023. By signing up for the tour's fan registration on the Ticketmaster website, fans can access the presale. General tickets will be available on October 13, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be accessed from the official website of Tyler Childers.

Tyler Childers building momentum for his album Rustin' in the Rain with the tour

Tyler Childers released his sixth and latest studio album, Rustin' in the Rain, on September 8, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In support of the album, Tyler Childers is set to embark on a global tour in 2024. It will start with a Europe and UK tour leg, which is scheduled to wrap up with a show at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, on March 6, 2024.

Following the Europe and UK tour legs, the singer will embark on the two back-to-back North America tour legs, wrapping up in late August with a show at the Grizzly Stadium in Montana on August 24, 2024.

Tyler Childers will be joined on tour by several prominent artists, including Willi Carlisle, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Wayne Graham, and Laid Back Country Picker. Also present will be Allison Russell, Shakey Graves, Adeem the Artist, S.G. Goodman, and Sylvan Esso, among others.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Tyler Childers Mule Pull Tour 2024 is given below:

February 15, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia

February 17, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Barrowland Ballroom

February 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Albert Hall

February 22, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

February 26, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Docks

February 27, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at VEGA

March 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

March 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

March 5, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Münchenbryggeriet

March 6, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene

Expand Tweet

March 16, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma, at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

April 5, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena

April 6, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

April 9, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

April 10, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 13, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

April 15, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 16, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson Boling Arena

April 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

April 19, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

May 27, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

May 29, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

May 30, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 2, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 5, 2024 – Lakeland, Florida, at Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 11, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

June 27, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

June 28, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Summerfest

June 30, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 3, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5, 2024 – Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 6, 2024 – Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, at Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 11, 2024 – London, Ontario, at Rock the Park Festival

August 6, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

August 8, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

August 10, 2024 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 11, 2024 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 14, 2024 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – Boulder, Colorado, at Folsom Field

August 20, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 – George, Washington State, at Gorge Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Missoula, Montana, at Washington at Grizzly Stadium

Expand Tweet

Tyler Childers is best known for his second studio album, Purgatory, which was released on August 4, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Folk Albums chart.