What happened with Tyler Childers? Country singer's new music comes under fire from the anti-woke brigade

Tyler Childers, the Kentucky-based country singer and songwriter, recently announced his new album Rustin’ In The Rain, which is set to release on September 8. He also shared the first single from the album and its music video. Titled In Your Love, it narrates the story of two gay men in love trying to make a life in rural Appalachia in the 1950s.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Tyler Childers’ long-time friend, author, and poet laureate Silas House. He told NPR in an interview that the song was Childers’ idea and he wanted to tell the world the experiences of his own family and friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The song’s lyrics read as follows:

“Cause it’s cold out there/ And you know some men search for ages/ For the love that I have found/ So I will stand my ground.”

While many fans of the singer have praised the song and showered him with love and support, others, especially the conservative people online have slammed him for his “woke” song.

Tyler Childers faces mixed reactions online for his latest song

The song In Your Love revolves around two homos*xual miners who find love in each other in a Kentucky holler. The lyricist Silas House told NPR:

“These are human stories, not political stories.”

He further added how the song not only traced the relationship of gay lovers but also captured the often neglected beauty of the Appalachian region.

As for Tyler Childers himself, he was also part of the same interview and said on record how he was aware of the risks of putting out music that could potentially ruin the expectations of the audience. He stated:

“For all the ugliness that it’s going to bring out, that just can’t be helped. This video is going to make real conversations possible.”

He continued by saying that the song captured the story of “two people sharing their love and living life together and experiencing loss” which he deems to be “pretty powerful.”

Regardless, the song has invoked discontent from the anti-woke brigade who has called out Tyler Childers for his latest venture. Here are some of the comments:

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Tyler Childers is woke. I will never listen to his music.

Reginald Spears @ReginaldSpears How is that new Tyler Childers song a love song when it doesn't even mention how her feet look on the dash of his pickup truck?

Kenny Combs @kenrock45 I absolutely can’t believe the new Tyler Childers song. Unbelievable. He just committed suicide.

Lindsey: Hillbilly Homemaker @ohmydepravity Words cannot express how much I hate what Tyler Childers has done to Appalachian culture.

A netizen trolls Tyler for turning into a Democrat. (Image via Twitter/DCWoodWorking)

A netizen saw how he will unfollow Childers. (Image via Twitter/Colonel Angus)

Fortunately for Tyler Childers, despite the song being subjected to h*mophobia, it has also garnered praise for having a “beautiful” and “healing” side to it. Here are some of the comments in that regard.

lydia @lyd_gw tyler childers is a country singer who grew up in appalachia & his father worked in the coal mines. now he uses his platform to amplify queer stories. jason aldean is a country singer who grew up in a metropolis & went to private school. now he uses his platform to be racist.

That One Show With Bryan Combs @ThatOneShowBC Seeing a lot people claiming to be done with Tyler Childers. Great! Maybe it’ll be easier to get tickets for the rest of us now, and the shows will be a lot more enjoyable without y’all in the crowd screaming for him to sing Whitehouse Road the entire time.

Pathological People Pleaser @kristy_joy Jason Aldean: Releases a song and video full of racist dog whistles, that he didn't even write.



Tyler Childers: Releases a beautiful self-written love song with a video showing a heartbreaking love story about an Appalachian gay couple.



All country music isn't the same.

Megabucks💵 @meganbethv Will take Tyler Childers tickets from anyone heartbroken by his new music video🫶🏻🫶🏻 Preferably the Red Rocks concert. THANKSSSSS, MUAH!

Charles Booker @Booker4KY



From the Hood to the Holler. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/wKp2bHQu5F This morning, I want to send love and appreciation to my brother, Tyler Childers. An incredible artist and proud Kentuckian, he always shows the courage to use his gift to shine a light on humanity. I think that’s what we all should strive to do.From the Hood to the Holler.

That One Show With Bryan Combs @ThatOneShowBC Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson both dropped new songs this week, and suddenly all is right with the World.

a saint @shesasaintnow In a world of Jason Aldean’s be a Tyler Childers

Kait @FinchyKait If you’re shocked by the new tyler Childers video and talking about how you can’t believe he went “woke” you haven’t been paying attention okthanksbye

In brief, about Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers is a singer-songwriter whose music is a mix of neotraditional country, bluegrass, and folk. The 32-year-old Kentucky native is a member of the Food Stamps band where he is both a vocalist and a guitarist.

His last venture was the September 2022 triple album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? which was divided into three parts “Hallelujah,” “Jubilee,” and “Joyful Noise” and saw eight songs presented in three different ways. The album was Tyler’s first on the Billboard 200 charts.

Silas House 📘 @silasdhouse I am so proud to have been the writer and creative director of the new video by @TTChilders, with the story idea by @JasonKyleHoward. I am so thankful to Tyler for his artistic vision and to the phenomenal cast and crew, who gave it their all. youtube.com/watch?v=II-L8H…

The Grammy-nominated singer first rose to fame with his debut album in 2011 called Bottles and Bibles, following which he released several EPs. However, his breakthrough album was Purgatory (2017) which earned him critical acclaim as well as financial success.

He even received Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2018 American Music Honors & Awards for the same.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Tyler Childers has come under fire for one of his songs. Earlier, in September 2020, his album Long Violent History which revolved around the themes of racism, police brutality, and civil unrest also earned him harsh criticism online.

At present, Childers is touring North America with his band Food Stamps which will continue till late September.