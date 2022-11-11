Tyler Childers 'Send in the Hounds' Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Tyler Childers and his touring band The Food Stamps have announced an extensive tour in support of his new album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?.

The US leg of the trek, billed as the 'Send in the Hounds' Tour, will kick off on April 14, 2023, at The Fillmore in New Orleans. The artist has performances scheduled for April, June, August, and September with support from various artists on different dates, including country singer Charley Crockett, rock group Drive-By Truckers, singers Elle King, Marcus King, and Margo Price.

Additionally, Childers will be backed by singers John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and Kentucky band Wayne Graham. The three-month-long run will conclude on September 27 and 28 at The Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Tyler Childers’ tour will be available starting November 18 at 9 am PT via Ticketmaster. Various presales for Childers’ tour will begin starting November 16, 2022. These include Artist Presale, O2 Priority, and a Live Nation Presale.

Tyler Childers 2022-2023 Tour Dates

The following are the mentioned dates for Tyler Childers' upcoming tour:

December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center

February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

References:

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

More about Tyler Childers' new album

Tyler Childers released Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? on September 30. The album is his fifth studio album via Hickman Holler. The album consists of three discs, each of which consists of eight gospel music songs remixes.

The album is a self-produced project that features their songs in three different versions: the Hallelujah, the Jubilee, and the Joyful Noise. Additionally, Childer’s 2020 album, titled Long Violent History, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

