"Silas is a doof": Why are Summer House MV fans calling Silas "controlling"?

Brand new reality series Summer House MV season 1 aired a new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It documented the cast members spending a fun-filled summer and creating memories at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. The 12 friends navigated personal dynamics, new and old friendships, potential romances, and other relationships in the episode.

On this week's episode of Summer House MV, Silas was concerned about his wife Jasmine partying late at night with her best friend Jordan. While fellow castmates didn't see anything wrong, it didn't sit well with Silas. Fans slammed him for the same and called him "controlling." One tweeted:

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* @mymy13 Silas is a doof. A jealous one at that. Jasmine better watch it bc he'll be smacking her when it's all said & done...this aint about protection. It's about controlling & Silas is Controlling #SummerHouseMV Silas is a doof. A jealous one at that. Jasmine better watch it bc he'll be smacking her when it's all said & done...this aint about protection. It's about controlling & Silas is Controlling #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/qfOYB2Q8MW

The newest addition to the Bravo reality family is a spin-off of the successful Summer House franchise. Cast members include Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Eliis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Mariah Torres.

Silas addresses his concerns on Summer House MV

Tonight's episode of Summer House MV saw the cast members begin their fun-filled summer at Martha's Vineyard. The 12 friends gathered and spent time getting to know each other, bonding with old friends, and more. However, drama wasn't far behind as some cast members got into disagreements and arguments throughout the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Not Your Mama's Vineyard, reads:

"Newlyweds Jasmine and Silas head to Martha's vineyard for a much-needed vacation with friends, but things get hairy when an uninvited guest arrives; Silas' suppressed feelings about Jordan rise and causes a shakeup for the entire house."

As the Summer House MV cast members sat down to have dinner, Silas Cooper expressed concerns about his wife Jasmine hanging out with her best friend Jordan late at night partying and drinking in New York. Fellow castmates didn't see a problem with it and expressed that nights always started late in the city.

Silas, for his part, pointed out that whenever his wife was out late, it was with Jordan Emanuel. The latter failed to understand the issue and asked him if his wife had a curfew, which he and Jasmine both denied. In a confessional, Silas said:

"You're in a pandemic at 29 years old. I enlisted in Army Reserves... Jasmine and I were away from each other for over six months. So it's still new to see her in a setting with a group of the girls. And I'm still adjusting to that."

The Summer House MV cast member recalled a phone call where his wife revealed they were having free drinks. He thought that other men were buying the ladies' drinks, but Jordan clarified that it was a free bar. In a confessional, she said:

"It's exhausting...the idea that men need to be our knight in shining armor..that we cannot go out without being prey for the predator."

Jordan further explained that she knew Jasmine longer than him and that her best friend should be allowed to make her own decisions. The star further explained that she knew how to take care of herself and wouldn't need a man to protect her.

Fans slam Silas for his comments on Summer House MV

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with Silas' comments on the premiere episode. They felt it was unfair for him to decide it was late for his wife to hang out with Jordan. Fans called him "controlling."

CKJ @LindaAndLeroy Silas, it’s giving controlling. Blaming your wife’s bestie because she stayed out late one night? 🥴 #SummerHouseMV Silas, it’s giving controlling. Blaming your wife’s bestie because she stayed out late one night? 🥴#SummerHouseMV

#BuhariIsAFuckNigga @YungYinkv #SummerHouseMV Silas playing into the controlling west African husband trope Silas playing into the controlling west African husband trope 😭 #SummerHouseMV

Fans also slammed Silas for his behavior.

tom @thom_ahs I’m confused why Silas wouldn’t want his wife to turn up and have a good time on vacation with her girls?? Like wouldn’t you want her to get her partying out on vacation then go back to normal boring married life?? #SummerHouseMV I’m confused why Silas wouldn’t want his wife to turn up and have a good time on vacation with her girls?? Like wouldn’t you want her to get her partying out on vacation then go back to normal boring married life?? #SummerHouseMV

…and Preston’s expansive ‘see it this way’ take. The whole table stuck and staring. 🤣 I’m confused by Silas’ take on Jasmine being out late back in her New York days. Safety concerns aside, Jordan didn’t leave her in any uncompromising positions……and Preston’s expansive ‘see it this way’ take.The whole table stuck and staring. 🤣 #SummerHouseMV I’m confused by Silas’ take on Jasmine being out late back in her New York days. Safety concerns aside, Jordan didn’t leave her in any uncompromising positions… …and Preston’s expansive ‘see it this way’ take. 😑 The whole table stuck and staring. 🤣 #SummerHouseMV

Alfred. AJ. Whatever. @willjames93 Silas feeling some type of way essentially about Jasmine having single women friends is not the move. And Jordan knows it, which is why she seems closer with Shanice. #SummerHouseMV Silas feeling some type of way essentially about Jasmine having single women friends is not the move. And Jordan knows it, which is why she seems closer with Shanice. #SummerHouseMV

david i think | blm @oopsdaviddd idk why but im on jordan’s side. silas is acting very weird and immature with the situation and jasmine saying she gonna stand by her man… #SummerHouseMV idk why but im on jordan’s side. silas is acting very weird and immature with the situation and jasmine saying she gonna stand by her man… #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/6BsHU4XtRY

LisM @olmsATX Silas needs to talk to Jasmine about her late nights and NOT direct any of that insecurity towards Jordan. At the end of the night, Jasmine is your spouse, a grown adult female making her own decisions. #SummerHouseMV Silas needs to talk to Jasmine about her late nights and NOT direct any of that insecurity towards Jordan. At the end of the night, Jasmine is your spouse, a grown adult female making her own decisions. #SummerHouseMV

#SummerHouseMV Jordan said what needed to be said, and I’m glad that the table wasn’t going for Silas’ weirdness towards her over Jasmine. Jordan said what needed to be said, and I’m glad that the table wasn’t going for Silas’ weirdness towards her over Jasmine. #SummerHouseMV

Season 1 of Summer House MV started on an extremely interesting note. The installment has only begun and the cast didn't hold back on any of the drama. The coming weeks will see the friends deal with more complicated situations surrounding their relationships. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode of the new Bravo series on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the channel.

