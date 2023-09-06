Tyler Childers Mule Pull '24 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, special guests, and all you need to know

Tyler Childers' fans were over the moon after the singer-songwriter announced his upcoming 2024 tour, Mule Pull '24. This is in support of his highly anticipated new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which is scheduled to release this Friday, September 8. The artist is set to showcase his global appeal as he will soon begin the international leg of his tour in Europe.

Fans in England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway will have the privilege of experiencing his electrifying concerts. Soon after, he will travel to North America in April and perform across the continent.

The presale for the concert tickets is currently ongoing and fans can sign up for the Verified Fan presale for the North American dates of the tour. The registration is scheduled to end at 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, September 10.

Those who register on Tyler Childers' official website will receive a code and they gain access to the Verified Fan presale on Wednesday, September 13.

The presale for the Europe and UK shows will take place on September 13. All tickets can be purchased via the artist's official website - tylerchildersmusic.com.

Tyler Childers' tour will begin in Dublin and end in New York

Tyler Childers will kick off the tour with his Dublin concert, scheduled to take place on February 15, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in New York on May 29, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

February 15, 2024 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

February 17, 2024 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

February 19, 2024 - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

February 22, 2024 - Eventim Apollo, London, UK

February 26, 2024 - Docks, Hamburg, Germany

February 27, 2024 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

March 2, 2024 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 3, 2024 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 5, 2024 - Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm, Sweden

March 6, 2024 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

April 5, 2024 - Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

April 6, 2024 - The Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

April 9, 2024 - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

April 10, 2024 - Moody Center, Austin, TX

April 13, 2024 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

April 15, 2024 - Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

April 16, 2024 - Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

April 18, 2024 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

April 19, 2024 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 27, 2024 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

May 29, 2024 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Adding to the excitement, Tyler Childers has unveiled a star-studded lineup of special guests who will join him at various stops throughout the tour.

Among the talented artists set to share the stage with Childers are indie-pop duo Sylvan Esso, folk sensation Allison Russell, indie-rock band Medium Build, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, roots rockers 49 Winchester, and guitarist and singer John R. Miller.

Tyler Childers is known for a wide range of tracks including In Your Love, Whitehouse Road, Charleston Girl, Banded Clovis, House Fire, and more, and fans can't wait to see him in action during his upcoming Mule Pull '24 tour.