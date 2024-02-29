Aftershock Festival 2024: Lineup, where to get tickets, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know as Slayer, Slipknot, and more to headline

Aftershock Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 10, 2024, to October 13, 2024, at the Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The 2024 edition will be the 12th edition of the festival, having been first held in 2012 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aftershock Festival 2024 will feature performances by acts such as Slayer, Judas Priest, Slipknot, and Pantera, among others. The 2024 was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival on February 28, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale from the official website of the festival. 3-day tickets are priced at $461.36 for the general category and $821.75 for the VIP category. 1 Day tickets are also available and are priced at $160.67 for the general category and $ 265.69 for the VIP category.

Hotel packages are also available and are priced from $200 and $1248 per person. All tickets and hotel packages are subject to taxes and processing fees on purchase.

Aftershock Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Aftershock Festival is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest as well as Motley Crue and Disturbed.

The festival represents Slayer's one of three performances in 2024, with the band also scheduled to perform at Riot Fest and Louder Than Life respectively. Meanwhile, Pantera is set to perform at the festival after taking a hiatus from it last year.

The full lineup for Aftershock Festival 2024 is given below in accordance with performance dates:

October 10, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 1)

Slayer

Pantera

Lindemann

Halestorm

Cypress Hill

Ministry

Sevendust

Grandson

Static-X

Insane Clown Posse

Filter

Drain

Biohazard

Hawthorne Heights

Orgy

Drug Church

Better Lovers

Ho99o9

GEL

Slothrust

Touche Amore

Veil of Maya

Adema

Tim Montana

Like A Storm

Jeris Johnson

Teen Mortage

Descartes A Kant

Strate Jacket

TX2

Reach NYC

Silly Goose

Budderside

October 11, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 2)

Slipknot

Five Finger Death Punch

Evanescence

Rise Against

Marky Ramone Plays the Ramone Classics

Dropkick Monkeys

Mastadon

Architects

Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway

Highly Suspect

Poppy

L.S Dunes

Code Orange

Bayside

The Warning

Lilith Czar

Joey Valance and Brae

Giovannie and The Hired Guns

D.R.U.G.S

The Chisel

Vended

Soul Glo

Taproot

Winona Fighter

Moonshine Bandits

Local H

Dead Poet Society

Brutus

Capital Theater

Hemorrage

Royale Lynn

Jigsaw Youth

October 12, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 3)

Iron Maiden

Breaking Benjamin

Judas Priest

Staind

Anthrax

Lorna Shore

Body Count

Tech N9ne

Coal Chamber

Clutch

Sleeping With Sirens

P.O.D

Bad Wolves

Rival Sons

City Morgue

Saosin

Fugitive

Militarie Gun

High Vis

Whitechapel

Show Me The Body

Ill Nino

I See Stars

Holy Fawn

New Years Day

Alien Ant Farm

Alien Weaponry

CKY

Nerv

Any Given Spirit

Lo Spirit

Damnage

The Funeral Portrait

Self Deception

Deadlands

October 13, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 4)

Motley Crue

Disturbed

Falling in Reverse

Seether

Skillet

Flogging Molly

Tom Morello

Juliette Lewis and the Licks

Nothing More

Badflower

Pup

Eagles of Death Metal

Jinger

From Ashes to New

Set It Off

Resorte

Shadows Fall

Fear Factory

Citizen Soldier

The Armed

Drowning Pool

Bob Vylan

Powerman 5000

HED PE

Narrow Head

Point North

Holding Absence

Oxymorrons

Mike's Dead

Blame My Youth

Caskets

Black Map

Lowlives

Jager Bonham

Gozu

The festival is arranged by Danny Wimmer Presents, a festival promoter who also organizes Louder Than Life, as well as Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome to Rockville festivals respectively.