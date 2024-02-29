Aftershock Festival 2024: Lineup, where to get tickets, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know as Slayer, Slipknot, and more to headline

Aftershock Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 10, 2024, to October 13, 2024, at the Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The 2024 edition will be the 12th edition of the festival, having been first held in 2012 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aftershock Festival 2024 will feature performances by acts such as Slayer, Judas Priest, Slipknot, and Pantera, among others. The 2024 was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival on February 28, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale from the official website of the festival. 3-day tickets are priced at $461.36 for the general category and $821.75 for the VIP category. 1 Day tickets are also available and are priced at $160.67 for the general category and $ 265.69 for the VIP category.
Hotel packages are also available and are priced from $200 and $1248 per person. All tickets and hotel packages are subject to taxes and processing fees on purchase.
Aftershock Festival 2024 lineup and headliners
Aftershock Festival is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest as well as Motley Crue and Disturbed.
The festival represents Slayer's one of three performances in 2024, with the band also scheduled to perform at Riot Fest and Louder Than Life respectively. Meanwhile, Pantera is set to perform at the festival after taking a hiatus from it last year.
The full lineup for Aftershock Festival 2024 is given below in accordance with performance dates:
October 10, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 1)
- Slayer
- Pantera
- Lindemann
- Halestorm
- Cypress Hill
- Ministry
- Sevendust
- Grandson
- Static-X
- Insane Clown Posse
- Filter
- Drain
- Biohazard
- Hawthorne Heights
- Orgy
- Drug Church
- Better Lovers
- Ho99o9
- GEL
- Slothrust
- Touche Amore
- Veil of Maya
- Adema
- Tim Montana
- Like A Storm
- Jeris Johnson
- Teen Mortage
- Descartes A Kant
- Strate Jacket
- TX2
- Reach NYC
- Silly Goose
- Budderside
October 11, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 2)
- Slipknot
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Evanescence
- Rise Against
- Marky Ramone Plays the Ramone Classics
- Dropkick Monkeys
- Mastadon
- Architects
- Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway
- Highly Suspect
- Poppy
- L.S Dunes
- Code Orange
- Bayside
- The Warning
- Lilith Czar
- Joey Valance and Brae
- Giovannie and The Hired Guns
- D.R.U.G.S
- The Chisel
- Vended
- Soul Glo
- Taproot
- Winona Fighter
- Moonshine Bandits
- Local H
- Dead Poet Society
- Brutus
- Capital Theater
- Hemorrage
- Royale Lynn
- Jigsaw Youth
October 12, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 3)
- Iron Maiden
- Breaking Benjamin
- Judas Priest
- Staind
- Anthrax
- Lorna Shore
- Body Count
- Tech N9ne
- Coal Chamber
- Clutch
- Sleeping With Sirens
- P.O.D
- Bad Wolves
- Rival Sons
- City Morgue
- Saosin
- Fugitive
- Militarie Gun
- High Vis
- Whitechapel
- Show Me The Body
- Ill Nino
- I See Stars
- Holy Fawn
- New Years Day
- Alien Ant Farm
- Alien Weaponry
- CKY
- Nerv
- Any Given Spirit
- Lo Spirit
- Damnage
- The Funeral Portrait
- Self Deception
- Deadlands
October 13, 2024 (Aftershock Festival Day 4)
- Motley Crue
- Disturbed
- Falling in Reverse
- Seether
- Skillet
- Flogging Molly
- Tom Morello
- Juliette Lewis and the Licks
- Nothing More
- Badflower
- Pup
- Eagles of Death Metal
- Jinger
- From Ashes to New
- Set It Off
- Resorte
- Shadows Fall
- Fear Factory
- Citizen Soldier
- The Armed
- Drowning Pool
- Bob Vylan
- Powerman 5000
- HED PE
- Narrow Head
- Point North
- Holding Absence
- Oxymorrons
- Mike's Dead
- Blame My Youth
- Caskets
- Black Map
- Lowlives
- Jager Bonham
- Gozu
The festival is arranged by Danny Wimmer Presents, a festival promoter who also organizes Louder Than Life, as well as Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome to Rockville festivals respectively.