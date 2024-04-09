Anitta 2024 ‘Baile Funk Experience’ Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Anitta 2024 ‘Baile Funk Experience’ Tour is scheduled to be held from May 18, 2024, to July 8, 2024, in venues across North America, South America, the UK, and continental Europe. It will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Toronto, Ibiza, Berlin, and Paris, among others.

The 'Baile Funk Experience' tour is Anitta's first, and she will introduce her music's representation of Brazilian funk. She announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on April 8, 2024.

Presales for select dates of the tour will be available on April 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, starting with a Citibank cardholder presale as well as a Verizon UP presale, which can be accessed with respective valid cards and memberships.

Subsequently, on April 11, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, there will be a simultaneous artist presale as well as a Live Nation presale. The access code for the Live Nation presale is RIFF. Also available will be a Ticketmaster presale and local venue presales.

General tickets will be available on April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time from the official website of the singer or via Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or other major ticket vendors.

Anitta 2024 ‘Baile Funk Experience’ tour dates and venues

Anitta is set to release her latest studio album, Funk Generation, on April 26, 2024 via Republic Records. Speaking about it in an exclusive interview with Billboard News on March 24, 2023, the Brazilian star stated,

"I working on this album, very cultural, very Brazilian but in English and Spanish, finally the album that I think really represents me as an artist, I finally got it ready. And now I’m just working on music videos, the nice part."

The singer has now announced her world tour in support of said album. The current list of dates and venues for the Anitta ‘Baile Funk Experience’ 2024 Tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Salon LA

May 21, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

May 23, 2024 — Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore

May 26, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

May 28, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 29, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

June 1, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 2, 2024 — New York City, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

June 7, 2024 — Bogota, Colombia at Lourdes Music Hall

June 9, 2024 — Lima, Peru at CCB

June 14, 2024 — Santiago, Chile at Basel

June 16, 2024 — Buenos Aires, Argentina at Vorterix

June 25, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Metropol

June 26, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

June 28, 2024 — London, UK at O2 Kentish Town Forum

June 29, 2024 — Paris, France at Elysee Montmartre

July 1, 2024 — Ibiza, Spain at Pacha

July 3, 2024 — Madrid, Spain at Sala La Riviera

July 4, 2024 — Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

July 7, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Fabrique

July 8, 2024 — Ibiza, Spain at Pacha

As part of her upcoming tour, Anitta will perform at the Tecate Emblem festival at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 18, 2024. The singer will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature artists such as Sam Smith, Maneskin, Marshemellow, Calvin Harris, and Christina Aguilara, among others.

Anitta will also perform alongside Richie Campbell for the upcoming MEO Sudoeste festival on August 9, 2024. The performance will take place at the festival grounds in Zambujeira Du Mar, Beja, Portugal. It will also feature artists such as Charlotte De Witte, Martin Garrix, among others.