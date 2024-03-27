Jhene Aiko announces 'The Magic Hour Tour' with Coi Leray, Tink and more: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Jhene Aiko's The Magic Hour Tour is scheduled to be held from June 19, 2024 to August 22, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is a resurrection of the tour of the same name from 2020, which had to be cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Detroit, Vancouver and more. Jhene Aiko announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram on March 26, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Presale tickets for the tour will be available from March 27, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. There will also be a number of other presales available on the same day, as well as the following day.

General tickets will be available from March 29, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or via vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Jhene Aiko The Magic Hour Tour dates and venues

Jhene Aiko, as mentioned above, is bringing back her previously cancelled North America tour this year. The singer is bringing along a number of guests with her on the tour, including Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Lede.

Coi Leray will be performing at the Coachella Festival on April 21, 2024, where she will appear in a lineup alongside Doja Cat and Khruangbin, among others. Umi will be performing across Hawaii Islands before joining the tour.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Jhene Aiko 'The Magic Hour Tour' with Coi Leray, Tink and more is given below:

June 19, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

June 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 22, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

June 23, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capitol One Arena

June 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

June 27, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

June 29, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

July 1, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

July 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

July 6, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

July 7, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

July 10, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 12, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

July 13, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

August 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Arena

August 5, 2024 – San Fransisco, California at Chase Center

August 6, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Chase Center

August 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Golden Center

August 10, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Moda Center

August 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Climate Pledge Arena

August 16, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

August 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 19, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

August 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

August 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Expand Tweet

Jhene Aiko is best known for her third studio album, Chilombo, which was released on March 6, 2020. The platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.