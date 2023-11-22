TRNSMT Festival 2024: Lineup, Headliners, presale, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

The TRNSMT Festival 2024 edition is set to return to the Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 12, 2024, to July 14, 2024. The festival, which was initially organized by DF Concerts in 2017 and is held annually with the exception of 2020, will be in its seventh edition in 2024.

The festival's 2024 edition, which will feature headliners Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris as well as music acts such as Garbage, was announced via a post on their official Instagram account on November 21, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on November 22, 2023, at 10:00 BST and can be accessed by registering oneself on the festival's official database.

General tickets will be available on November 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. BST, and tickets are priced at an average of £275 plus processing fees. All tickets and presales can be accessed from the festival's official website or via Ticketmaster UK.

TRNSMT Festival 2024 lineup

TRNSMT Festival 2024 is set to feature several artists and bands in its currently announced lineup, with the most prominent among them being the headliners Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris.

Liam Gallagher is best known for being a member of the rock band Oasis, but he also has a thriving solo career. In the latter, he is best known for his debut studio album, As You Were, which was released on October 6, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Irish, and Scottish album charts.

Gerry Cinnamon is best known for his debut studio album, Erratic Cinematic, which was released on September 28, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Scottish album charts.

Calvin Harris rose to prominence with his third studio album, 18 Months, which was released on October 26, 2012. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

The current lineup for the TRNSMT Festival 2024 is given below:

Liam Gallagher

Calvin Harris

Gerry Cinnamon

Garbage

The Snuts

Declan McKenna

Example

Sugababes

Picture This

The Last Dinner Party

Courteeners

Rick Astley

Dylan John Thomas

Cian Ducrot

The Mary Wallopers

CMAT

Chase & Status

Tom Grennan

Blossoms

Enter Shikari

Baby Queen

Speaking about the lineup selection process for the TRNSMT Festival, DF Concerts chief executive and organizer of the festival, Goeff Ellis, stated in an exclusive interview with the Glasgowist on July 6, 2017:

"I think the first artist and the key artist for me was Radiohead. Not just because I’m a massive fan, but I think when you tell people that Radiohead are going to be playing our new festival, people can see what scale it’s going to at. They know that you can have big production, it’s going to be a big stage."

The executive continued:

And it’s easy to get other artists in to play because, when you have Radiohead, then you go and see Kasabian, Biffy Clyro... And then you go to bands like Catfish and the Bottlemen and The 1975. You know, Catfish are a band that I’ve been booking them from a small tent in T in the Park to their that position at T in the Park last year.

The TRNSMT Festival started in 2017 with a crowd attendance of over 120,000 people. The second edition, held in 2018, was expanded vastly, with performances spread over six days and two weekends. The festival settled on its current schedule in 2019.