“I so wanna go now”: Fans exhilarated as Lollapalooza India announces K-pop artists Eric Nam and The Rose as a part of the line-up

Exciting news broke on November 17, 2023, with the announcement of the lineup for Lollapalooza India. Fans had been eagerly anticipating the inclusion of a K-pop idol, especially since GOT7's Jackson Wang was part of the first-ever Lollapalooza in India in January 2023. This time, fans were delighted to learn that not just one, but two K-pop artists would be performing.

As soon as the lineup was announced, fans couldn't keep calm. One of the fans wrote on X, "Brooo I so wanna go now."

Indie rock band The Rose and soloist Eric Nam will grace the stage at Lollapalooza's second edition, scheduled for January 27 and 28, 2024. Indian fans are thrilled to witness the never-before-seen performances from these two talented artists. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Fans' reactions explored as K-pop artists are set to perform in Lollapalooza India

Fans are extremely excited after the line-up announcement and are piling up to buy the tickets so that they can catch a glimpse of their favorite and much-awaited K-pop artist performances:

A look at Lollapalooza's history

Lollapalooza stands as one of the premier music festivals that has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. Founded by Perry Farrell in 1991, initially as a farewell tour for his band Jane's Addiction, it has since evolved into a multifaceted cultural phenomenon. The festival is renowned for its diverse lineup, spanning various genres from rock and alternative to hip-hop and electronic music.

Lollapalooza has become synonymous with showcasing both established and emerging artists, providing a platform for music enthusiasts to experience a wide range of performances. The festival's stages host a blend of iconic headliners, underground sensations, and everything in between.

In January 2024, Lollapalooza will kick off its stint in India as part of its global tour, featuring over 40 artists. India has made a dedicated effort, like other countries, to include at least one K-pop artist each year, recognizing the influence of the industry. This tradition began with the inclusion of GOT7's Jackson Wang, who has been currently traveling for solo shows worldwide.

In January 2023, Jackson's performance was a massive hit, captivating Indian fans who eagerly gathered from the early hours of the day just to catch a glimpse of the artist. Witnessing the incredible craze and response, Lollapalooza India decided to invite not just one, but two K-pop artists to be part of its second edition in the country. The anticipation for the event is high, as fans eagerly await the chance to experience the electrifying performances of these K-pop artists.

More about The Rose and Eric Nam

The Rose is a South Korean band that has carved its own niche in the music industry with its unique sound, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic performances. The band consists of four members: Woosung (leader, vocalist, and guitarist), Dojoon (pianist and guitarist), Jaehyeong (bassist), and Hajoon (drummer). Each member brings a distinctive flair to the group, contributing to their musical diversity and charisma on stage.

Known for their emotionally charged rock sound, The Rose often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery in their lyrics. Their music is a blend of rock, pop, and blues, creating a captivating sonic experience.

Eric Nam, a highly acclaimed K-pop artist, is not only known for his music but also for his entrepreneurial ventures. In addition to producing his own music, Eric Nam runs reality shows that showcase a variety of other K-pop artists. Several months ago, Eric gave a hint about his upcoming appearance by releasing a concert tour schedule, which included a mention of his tour in India in 2024.

This exciting announcement has now become a reality with Eric Nam's inclusion in the Lollapalooza lineup. Fans who have been eagerly following Eric's journey are thrilled to see him fulfill his promise of bringing his talents to India for this remarkable event.

As fans eagerly anticipate each year's lineup announcement, Lollapalooza remains a symbol of the power of music to unite and inspire. One of the distinctive features of the festival is its traveling nature. Beyond music, Lollapalooza incorporates elements of art, fashion, and activism, creating a vibrant and immersive experience for attendees.