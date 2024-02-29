How to get Sabrina Carpenter’s viral TikTok flushed glow? Steps and products explored 

TikTok is buzzing with multiple videos recreating Sabrina Carpenter's viral flushed glow. The Feather singer who is currently on tour is known for sporting a flushed, glowing makeup look throughout her performance and on her red-carpet appearances as well.

In an exclusive interview with Byrdie, Sabrina Carpenter's makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez revealed the steps and techniques to achieving the On My Way singer's viral makeup look. Sabrina's makeup look usually comprises flushed pink cheeks, a dewy base, soft eye makeup, and a glossy shade for the lips.

In one of her previous TikTok videos titled “Get ready with me for Eras Night 3 in Buenos Aires”, Sabrina Carpenter gave fans an insight into how she does her makeup featuring products like eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and eyeliner. Beauty enthusiasts and beauty influencers have been trying to recreate their version of the viral flushed glow that Sabrina Carpenter sports in most of her appearances.

Steps and products to ace Sabrina Carpenter's viral TikTok flushed glow explored

One can say that Sabrina’s makeup appeals to the trending Coquette beauty trend and is very doll-like. Moreover, her makeup look is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who like accentuating their features with loud makeup as Sabrina doesn’t shy away from going all out with highly pigmented products on her face.

Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez spilled the beans on how the singer’s makeup look comes into being with a glowing skin prep as the first step. Sabrina’s makeup artist stated that she uses the following products for skin prep; the 111Skin Black Diamond Cream ($800) which targets skin pigmentation, laxity lines, and texture. It is infused with NovoRetin- a plant-based retinol along with fine Black Diamond powder that ensures deep penetration of active ingredients into the skin.

Obal Oil ($50) and a spraying Heritage Store’s Rosewater Spray ($12) make for Sabrina’s skin prep before her makeup artist proceeds with makeup application.

The next step to achieve Sabrina’s viral TikTok flush makeup is foundation and concealer application for which Carolina uses the Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation ($93) and the Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating and Brightening Concealer ($42). The foundation is Armani's award-winning formulation and the concealer is a multi-purpose beauty product. Carolina suggests that one uses a fluffy brush to apply the foundation and then tap it using a sponge.

Moving to the cheeks, the highlight of the makeup look, Sabrina’s makeup artist reveals that the secret to the Thumbs singer’s flushed pink cheeks is a warming up and shape-giving technique. Before going in with the blush, Carolina uses the Armani Luminous Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer Drops ($48).

This product is available in multiple skin tone-flattering shades and offers a glowy tan to the face. To ace Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup look, apply the bronzer drops across the jawline, and forehead, and move down to the neck to contour. It is important to blend the product nicely before moving on to the blush.

The product used to give Sabrina Carpenter’s cheeks a high-shine flush is the Armani Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer ($42) in shade 8 which is a pearly pink shade and is applied layer by layer. For the final cheek pop, the Armani Luminous Silk Glow Powder Blush ($39) in shades 51,52, or 60 is used. 51 is a dusty rose shade, 52 is a cool baby pink shade, and 60 is a pigmented plum shade.

The right way to go about the blush application is moving from the cheekbone to the mid-cheek and then in an outward direction. Carolina also adds some to the outer edge of the eye building the blush up to the temples.

While Sabrina’s eye makeup keeps changing as per the occasion, she is often seen sporting a winged eyeliner and a shimmer shade of eyeshadow on the lids. Additionally, her makeup look features dramatic lashes and fluffy eyebrows usually created using Velour-Xtensions™ False Lash Clusters ($40.50) and Armani’s Eyes to Kill Mascara ($35).

To complete the makeup look, beauty enthusiasts have to curate an ombre look for the lips. Sabrina's makeup artist uses the Armani Lip Power in shade 207-a dark plum shade as a lip liner and the same product in shade 111- a rosy nude as the central lip color.

On days when Carolina wants to create a darker lip look, she uses the Armani Lip Power in shade 107- a soft beige shade. She finishes the ombre lip look with the Mario Badescu Lip Mask ($14) for a high gloss shine.

The abovementioned steps and products are beauty secrets revealed by Sabrina Carpenter's makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, hence making for an authentic source for beauty enthusiasts to recreate Sabrina's viral TikTok flushed makeup look.