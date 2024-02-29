How to make a simple skincare routine for beginners? 

Hashtag skincare has garnered up to 66 billion views on TikTok indicating that a global audience is interested in a skincare routine for beginners to expert-level skincare devices and treatments.

Skincare is subjective and there is no definitive age to curate a skincare regime. While social media platforms are budding with teenage beauty influencers, one can start indulging in skincare whenever they wish to. Additionally, it is important to start a skincare routine for beginners slowly without getting distracted by the ten-step skincare regimes that social media platforms have been glorifying.

It is essential to know one's skin type, and skin concerns, and curate a collection of simple and effective formulations when building a skincare routine for beginners. Moreover, remember tips like less is more and consistency is key when starting out as a skincare beginner.

Tips to curate a simple skincare routine for beginners

The basics of a skincare routine for beginners consists of applying the skincare products in the right order layering products with light texture first. Essentially, the order and necessary products for a simple skincare routine for beginners include:

Cleansing: Essential in both AM and PM skincare regimes, cleansing helps remove dirt, makeup, and residue from the skin revealing a clean base to lather other skincare products.

Even as a beginner to skincare, one can indulge in the practice of double cleansing which requires using an oil-based cleanser followed by a gel or foam-based cleanser.

Toning: Toners cater to the pores of the skin. Using a toner in a basic skincare routine hydrates the skin and minimizes the appearance of large pores. Additionally, it also soothes the skin making it an essential product for acne-prone, inflamed, or dull skin.

Make sure to opt for a non-alcoholic toner formulation and one that is non-comedogenic as well.

Moisturizing: It is a myth that people with oily skin don’t need a moisturizer or moisturizer is the only product that dry-skinned people need. It is important to incorporate a moisturizer in the AM and PM skincare regime as it balances excess sebum production in oily skin types and offers nourishment to dry skin.

Sunscreen: The secret to healthy skin and an anti-aging regime doesn't start by using retinoids and peptides but by daily sunscreen application. Incorporating an SPF 30 and above sunscreen in the skincare regime is extremely important not only to combat harmful UV rays but also to reduce the chances of skin cancer and premature aging.

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing is the ideal order for a simple skincare routine for beginners. However, one can also incorporate additional products into the skincare regime a week or two after they start with the basics.

These additional products include:

Serums: Using serums as a beginner to skincare is not advised and one must wait for two weeks or more before incorporating the same. Serums target specific skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, or dull skin and have to be incorporated slowly into the skincare regime. Additionally, beginners must always opt for the lowest concentration of actives to avoid reactions or heavy purging effects.

Eye cream: The skin beneath the eyes is thinner as compared to the rest of the face, hence multiple eye cream formulations cater to puffy eyes and dark circles. Additionally, eye creams also come with unique metal roller ball applicators for a cooling application and beginners can opt for cooling eye patches as well.

A simple skincare routine for beginners can do wonders for the skin with consistency. Moreover, starting out with skincare requires patience to witness visible results over time.