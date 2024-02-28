What is Airbrush makeup technique? Techniques, products, and more details explored

Unlike traditional makeup, the airbrush makeup technique involves using a sprayer to spread the foundation evenly on the face. This makeup technique replaces sponges, beauty blenders, and finger makeup applications to offer a natural and neat-looking makeup look.

The airbrush makeup technique employs compressed air to sprinkle foundation across the face. The airbrushing tool consists of cartridges and a compressor to achieve even makeup application. Additionally, the makeup tool’s nozzle and medical-grade tube deliver a controlled airflow.

Celebrities also make use of this makeup technique, which has been linked to wedding makeup looks. Apart from even makeup application, the airbrush makeup technique offers better hygiene and an easy-to-maintain application. Using an airbrushing tool ensures only makeup touches the face, and the risk of contamination is reduced to zero.

Steps to ace the airbrush makeup technique explored

The first step to ace airbrushing is to cleanse and prep the skin using a moisturizer and primer. Regardless of the tools used, skin pretreatment is necessary to ensure that the foundation spreads like second skin.

The next step is to finalize a liquid foundation that suits one's skin type and matches their skin tone. For the application part, keep the airbrushing tool’s nozzle at least six to seven inches away from the face and apply the foundation in a circular motion. One must also ensure using the right amount of foundation and not going overboard with the application.

One of the similarities between traditional makeup techniques and airbrushing is the need to blend the foundation onto the neck to match the shade of the face. The ideal technique for using an airbrushing tool is to make sure the circular motion is continuous.

Products to ace the airbrush makeup technique explored

When indulging in a new makeup technique, it is important to have the right tools. Especially with the airbrush makeup technique, one can only trust products with good reviews instead of experimenting by themselves.

1) TEMPTU Air Airbrush Starter Kit ($225):

This is an airbrushing starter kit that consists of Temptu’s Perfect Canvas Airpod Foundation and a cordless airbrush makeup device. The perfect combination of the applicator and foundation for application, this airbrushing tool is easy to use and carry around.

2) Luminess Air Basic Airbrush Makeup Kit ($119):

The Luminess basic airbrush makeup kit comes with a four-in-one airbrush foundation and a cosmetic starter kit. It comprises an airbrush system, charger, blush, primer, illumination, and four bottles of foundation.

One of the benefits of using this airbrush makeup kit is that it uses ten times less product as compared to traditional makeup techniques.

3) YOUNIQUE TOUCH spray foundation ($32.20):

Ideal for those who want to indulge in airbrushing without the hassle of buying an entire kit, this touch spray foundation delivers a blendable and buildable formula. The YOUNIQUE TOUCH spray foundation is infused with squalene, Vitamin E, and macadamia nut oil to add a radiant glow to the skin.

Although not as normalized as traditional makeup techniques, the airbrush makeup technique and its results are garnering the attention of beauty enthusiasts. One can practice with starter kits at home to get a good grip on the distance, circular hand motion, and continuity of movement needed to ace the airbrushed makeup look.