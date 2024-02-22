Liquid v/s powder concealer 

Liquid and powder concealers are some of the most sought-after makeup products, owing to their features of concealing, covering, and smoothening. Spotted in almost every beauty arsenal, concealers are a go-to product for softening the appearance of blemishes, covering dark circles, creating a smooth base for other makeup products, and evening out the skin tone.

The inevitable presence of concealers is not up for debate, but its formulation is. There is a constant debate surrounding liquid and powder concealers and beauty enthusiasts must weigh both options before choosing for themselves. Ideal for dry skin types, liquid concealers have a flowy, light consistency. Suiting oily skin types, powder concealers have a powder-to-cream or pressed powder texture.

Perfect for those seeking a no-makeup look and for those who avoid using foundation, concealers are a beauty arsenal must-have.

What is liquid concealer?

Liquid concealers comprise a foundation-like consistency. Owing to the presence of water in the formulation, these concealers have hydrating properties. Liquid concealers offer versatile, buildable coverage and conceal the facial areas without a cakey appearance.

Additionally, these concealers are packaged with applicators and are also formulated for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Pros of using a liquid concealer:

Apart from its easy applicability and being the earliest tryst with concealer for most beauty enthusiasts, using a liquid concealer offers the following benefits:

These concealers are available in matte, satin, and radiant finish, offering the benefit of variety.

Liquid-based concealers often consist of ingredients like Vitamin E and glycerin which hydrate the skin.

One can achieve natural to full coverage using liquid-based concealers, depending on the amount and technique of application.

Cons of using a liquid concealer:

While videos of liquid concealers have garnered up to 127 million views on platforms like TikTok, the product has certain cons:

These concealers are ideal for acne, but might require more quantity and revised application to conceal hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

People with oily skin often experience breakouts using liquid-based concealers. Moreover, despite the availability of non-comedogenic formulations in the market, these concealers can feel heavy and greasy on oily skin.

These concealers are prone to slipping and rubbing off.

What is powder concealer?

Very similar to a powder foundation, powder-based concealers come in a compact-like packaging or a bottle and have a light formulation. Since powder-based concealers have a gentler formula as compared to liquid concealers, they cater to oily and sensitive skin types.

Most powder-based concealers come with a flat buff applicator for ease of application and quick touch-ups.

Pros of using a powder concealer:

While the powder-based concealer made it to the beauty arena after its counterparts liquid and cream-based concealers, they became a beauty favourite owing to benefits like:

Despite having a pressed powder formula, these concealers do their job of evening out the skin tone and concealing the under eyes with efficiency

Easy to carry around and for frequent touch-ups

Powder-based concealers have a long-lasting formula and since the formulation is powder-based, one can skip setting powder on no-makeup days

Cons of using a powder concealer:

Powder concealers might not be everyone's beauty staple and that is because of cons like:

Powder-based concealers tend to come off as cakey-looking if not applied properly

They can set into fine lines and wrinkles, making them look visible

Powder-based concealers can take time to blend into the skin for an even look

Key differences between liquid and powder concealers:

Powder and liquid-based concealers have their separate fanbase, given liquid concealer formulations are ideal for dry skin types as they hydrate without making skin look cakey. However, liquid-based concealers often look greasy and heavy on combination to oily skin types and hence these skin types prefer powder-based concealers.

Beauty enthusiasts seeking a dewy, satin finish benefit from the results that liquid-based concealers offer, while those looking for a matte finish can opt for powder concealers. Mostly the key difference between the two concealers lies in their finish and formulation.

Key takeaways:

Compared to powder concealers, the market for liquid concealers is much larger. This is because brands like NARS, Too Faced, and Laura Mercier are on top of the table when it comes to rolling out liquid-based concealer formulations.

However, beauty brands are coming up with powder-based concealers and powder-to-cream formulations dominate this category currently.