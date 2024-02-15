Dundas Beauty: Everything we know about Peter Dundas' unisex beauty line so far

Fashion designer Peter Dundas, known for his creative patterns and colourful designs, is entering the beauty arena with Dundas Beauty. The fashion mogul aims to offer inclusive, gender-neutral makeup in collaboration with the CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Soare and co-founder of the beauty line Evangelo Bousis.

Dundas Beauty, by Peter Dundas, is the product of a four-year collaboration with Anastasia Soare. The brand is starting with a collection of five gender-neutral cosmetics that cater to a variety of skin tones and genders, allowing beauty fans to highlight their natural traits.

Co-founder of the gender-neutral beauty brand Evangelo Bousis told Harpers Bazaar in an exclusive interview that it was important their beauty venture had the stamp of approval of someone as experienced as Anastasia Soares.

Peter Dundas added that their partnership with the Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO felt like the stars aligned.

Eye Pencil, Tinted Moisturizer, and more: Dundas Beauty products explored

Capturing the attention of millennials and beauty enthusiasts who seek minimalism in makeup products, Dundas Beauty's debut range comprises five gender-neutral beauty products.

1) Pumped Lip Moisture ($23):

An ultra-comfortable lip balm, the gender-neutral beauty brand's Pumped Lip Moisture offers buildable colour and instant shine. The lip balm is formulated with technology that melts at body temperature. Suited for every skin type, the lip balm is paraben-free.

2) Day-to-Night Eye Pencil ($18):

A unique dual-ended liner, the Dundas Beauty eye pencil features a creamy, intense colour formula that defines the eyes in a single stroke. It is a paraben-free eye pencil, which the brand recommends must be sharpened before use.

With a black and white coloured end on each side, the eye pencil is handy, ideal for all eye makeup looks, and a full-coverage product.

3) Bronzer Anonymous ($32):

Available in six skin tone-flattering shades with a matte finish, the Bronzer Anonymous is ideal for gender-neutral makeup enthusiasts to achieve the perfect sun-kissed glow.

Dundas Beauty recommends selecting a bronzer shade one to two tones darker than their skin tone for a natural bronze appearance. This bronzer is excellent for all skin types and is best used on the cheekbones, neck, forehead, and jawline.

4) Hydratan Tinted Moisturizer ($45):

Hydratan Tinted Moisturiser (Image via revolve.com)

This lightweight tinted moisturiser offers a sun-kissed, hydrated glow with a blurred matte finish. A sheer coverage formulation ideal for all skin types, the Dundas Beauty Hydratan Tinted Moisturiser can be worn by itself or under foundation for a glowing finish.

In Peter and Evangelo's Harpers Bazaar interview, they were asked which product was the hardest to get right and they named the Hydratan Tinted Moisturiser. Commenting on the same, Evangelo said:

"It’s just so good, and there’s nothing really like it on the market, I think, that has the perfect hydration, perfect pigment color. It adjusts to everyone’s different skin color, so it’s so good."

5) Undercover Enhancer Concealer ($29):

This weightless enhancer pen provides spot concealment, coverage, hydration, and brightness. The concealer has an innovative formulation and is available in eight different shades to suit all skin tones.

Its paraben-free formulation and ability to offer a sun-lit filter-like effect on the skin are appealing features for beauty enthusiasts.

Read More: NuNorm Men’s makeup line: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Dundas Beauty is a new-age beauty line that emphasizes the inclusivity of beauty products. The minimal range of the newly launched beauty line is available for sale on Amazon and Revolve.