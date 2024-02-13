Where to get Sephora Year of the Dragon set? Products, price and more explored

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon and popular retail platform Sephora is celebrating it with a limited edition range of Lunar New Year-themed products. Sephora Year of the Dragon set is a beauty collection consisting of a few of the best-selling skincare and haircare products from renowned brands like Laura Mercier, Oribe, and Sulwhasoo.

Year of the Dragon set is available for CA$75 on Sephora's official website and app. This well-curated beauty collection is selling out fast, owing to its budget-friendly price. In addition to this, Beauty Insiders (members of Sephora’s loyalty program), who make a purchase of minimum CA$100 on the Sephora website, can get a free pouch consisting of 12 samples from luxury brands.

The Sephora Year of the Dragon set is inspired by the Chinese zodiac which is visible on its packaging.

Sephora Year of the Dragon Set includes 12 of its best-selling beauty products

12 miniature products from the best skincare and haircare category from brands like La Mer, Tower 28, and Shiseido, are packaged in Sephora's Year of the Dragon set. Some of the beauty products to look out for in the Year of the Dragon beauty set include:

Fresh Black Tea Eye Concentrate ($69):

This Fresh Beauty product claims to have a de-puffing and hydrating effect on the under eyes as it contains a fast-absorbing, light formula. Fresh Beauty Black Tea Eye Concentrate nourishes the under-eye area, fights wrinkles, and reduces the visible appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

Antioxidant-rich black tea complex and noni fruit juice form an important part of the under-eye cream’s formulation.

Lancôme Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate ($135):

Beauty enthusiasts who are looking for a product that can strengthen their skin’s moisture barrier must look no further as Lancôme Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate is a good choice for them. This concentrate builds the skin’s moisture barrier and offers long-lasting hydration. Additionally, it is known to protect the skin from external stressors like pollutants and climate.

As a potent blend of Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, and 10% Bifidus Prebiotic, the concentrate can effectively combat signs of ageing and improve a dull complexion.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum ($89):

One of the best-selling products by Sulwhasoo, this First Care Activating Serum is part of the Sephora Year of the Dragon Set. Some of its prime benefits include strengthening skin barrier, targeting premature signs of ageing, and aiding the absorption of skincare products. The First Care Activating Serum is designed to be the starting product of one’s skincare regime post-cleansing.

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate ($140):

One of the leading Japanese skincare brands, Shiseido has come up with Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate that claims to show visible changes to the skin within three days of application. Peptides and a potent blend of antioxidants make this award-winning serum the right choice for hydrating the skin.

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream ($54):

Apart from skincare, Sephora’s Year of the Dragon Set also features one of the best-sellers in the haircare category, namely Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream. A luxe reinvention of the brand’s leave-in conditioner, this moisturizing hair cream is designed for medium to thick as well as extra-long hair.

Using this hair cream can lead to several benefits such as taming frizz, offering high-gloss shine, and conditioning the hair along with heat protection.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel ($20-$153):

One of the most effective at-home peel products for over twenty years, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel is suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin types. The chemical peel is a blend of 7 AHA/BHAs that offers gentle exfoliation, pores refinement, and reduction of fine lines, blemishes, and wrinkles.

Read More: What are the best K-beauty brands for skincare? Exploring the most recommended brands by experts

In addition to the wide range of beauty sets available on Sephora, the Year of the Dragon Set retails at $75. Comprising select skincare and haircare products, this beauty kit is perfect for those seeking multiple products at a pocket-friendly rate.