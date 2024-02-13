"They were with an adult and she did nothing": Sephora Blackface video goes viral, sparks mass outrage online 

Over the weekend, a video from Sephora’s Boston store went viral on social media platforms, in which a group of teenage girls were seen applying darker makeup shades to do blackface. They were also making animal noises while roaming around with the blackface.

Additionally, the footage revealed an employee calling out an adult, who seemed to be the chaperone or a parent of the girls, for not objecting to the alleged “incredibly offensive” behavior exhibited by the group.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of the incident, Sephora personnel is being praised online, while the teenagers and their chaperone are facing severe backlash. In this regard, a Reddit user with the handle MYSTERYTWERKER pointed out how the adult accompanying the girls did nothing to stop their discriminatory actions.

She commented under u/overwhlemledcoffee’s post on the r/SephoraWorkers community page on the platform.

A netizen criticized the chaperone of the girls for doing blackface. (Image via Reddit)

Internet slams Sephora customers for doing blackface

The video from the Sephora store inside Boston’s Prudential Center was recorded and originally posted on TikTok by @temiojoraa. As per Binn News, the TikToker revealed how she and her teammates arrived at the store before dinner and witnessed the incident that left them “genuinely disgusted and disturbed.”

She added how a group of white young girls entered with an adult, and they began applying darker shades of makeup, engaging in blackface, walking around the store, giggling, and making monkey noises.

Expand Tweet

The 28-second clip, which has gained significant traction online, also revealed a woman wearing a black Sephora uniform who protested against the girls and criticized the adult woman accompanying them.

Earlier identified as an employee, she was later recognized as a vendor of the brand with the Instagram handle @kiarajanaemusic, who was recognized by X user @LilyShefani under @RyanShead’s post.

Expand Tweet

As per the witness, the chaperone dismissed the vendor and walked away, also demanding that they delete the video as it was taken without “consent.”

Since the footage emerged online, it has left netizens disgusted and furious, with many demanding to know the identities of the minors and their chaperone. Others have urged the company to ban them for life from all of their stores for their blatant racism. Here’s a glimpse at the mass outrage from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Social media users have also called for the vendor who raised her voice to be promoted. Here are a few of the comments in that regard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The parent company, Devries Global, issued an official statement to the Atlanta Black Star. Here’s how it read:

“Sephora’s top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises."

Expand Tweet

The company also mentioned that, under no circumstances, they condone such behavior.

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. As per the Atlanta Black Star, last month a Tennessee-based Sephora employee told Fox News that preteen and teen girls often visit the stores disregarding workers, wasting samples, and pestering parents to buy them makeup.

The 21-year-old Sequoia Cothran further claimed that they regularly faced “mean girl antics from 10-year-olds” and wished that the age restriction to enter the premises were implemented by the company. Similar reports from employees at Ulta have also emerged.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE