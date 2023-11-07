5 best gift sets to avail from Sephora Savings Event 2023

The Sephora Savings Event 2023, known as a beauty lover's paradise, is the magical time of the year. Makeup, skincare, and haircare enthusiasts eagerly await exclusive deals and discounts on hair, beauty, and makeup gift sets. These gift sets are perfect for self-gifting or surprising loved ones on holidays with a touch of beauty and self-care.

Sephora hosts its Savings Event several times a year, giving special discounts to its Beauty Insider members. They receive discounts as per their membership tiers: Rouge members enjoy 20% off, VIB members get 15% off, and Insider members get 10% off. The Sephora Savings Event covers the entire website, offering discounts on a wide range of gift sets, along with free shipping, using a special promo code.

This event started on October 27, 2023, and will run until November 6, 2023. Here are the five best gift sets from Sephora Savings Event 2023.

Best Sephora Savings Event 2023 gift sets

1) Glow Recipe Smooth Skin Dreams Kit

Original Price: $32

Discounted Price: $24

Getting the Glow Recipe Smooth Skin Dreams Kit in the Sephora Savings Event 2023 is a must. This gift set has been packed with their fan-favorite Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer and Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser. These products are infused with tapioca, rice, AHA, BHA, and strawberry enzymes that give an instant boost to the pores and prevent the skin from blemishes.

This gift set helps achive a smooth, glowing complexion and comes in a travel-friendly pack. This kit holds the promise of not just skincare but an experience where hydration, cleansing, and radiant skin are the stars.

2) Laneige Divine Lip Duo Set

Original Price: $28

Discounted Price: $22

When it comes to exploring the lip care category, Laneige has been known to be a frontrunner. The Divine Lip Duo set is a must-have for lip care in the Sephora Savings Event 2023. With the Lip Sleeping Mask and the Lip Glowy Balm in complementary flavors in the kit, these rejuvenating products keep the lips soft and supple.

Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask, a true icon in the world of lip care, has been designed to be a nighttime lip savior. The rich, balm-like texture of the mask creates a protective barrier against moisture loss.

Lip Glowy Balm has a lightweight and nonsticky formula ideal for keeping the lips well-hydrated and soft throughout the day. This lip balm increases the effects of the lip mask by maintaining moisturized lips.

3) Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set

Original Price: $36

Discounted Price: $30

This gift set from Sol de Janeiro captures the essence of Brazil's beachy beauty. This kit contains three star products from the brand: the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel, and the Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has been known for its quirky name and remarkable results designed to firm and hydrate the skin. Infused with caffeine-rich guarana extract, along with cupuacu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil, this cream is meant to nourish and moisturize the entire body, leaving the skin feeling soft.

With a blend of the delicious scents of pistachio and salted caramel, the Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist offers a tropical escape. It's an ideal gift set at the Sephora Savings Event, offering a touch of Brazilian beauty and indulgence.

This special, tropical gift set also includes the Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel, a pampering shower gel known to lather into a rich, creamy foam that helps in cleanse and moisturize the skin. Together, getting this gift set from Sephora Savings Event 2023 is the perfect way to experience Brazilian beaches.

4) Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

Original Price: $36

Discounted Price: $32

Charlotte Tilbury's Superstar Glow Kit is a curated beauty gift set that brings the magic of the red carpet look with a simple makeup routine. This makeup kit available in the Sephora Savings Event 2023 has two of the brand's iconic Beauty Highlighter Wands in two beautiful shades- "Spotlight" and "Pinkgasm."

What sets this gift apart is that these beauty highlighter wands have an innovative magic cushion applicator. These wands transform the complexion into a stunning canvas of light and luminosity. With effortless blending and ease of use, these highlighter wands are long-lasting with a dewy finish, ensuring that the cheekbones radiate a subtle glow.

5) Saie Mini Glowy Super Gel Multipurpose Illuminator Set

Original Price: $32

Discounted Price: $24

This special gift set from Sephora Savings Event 2023 contains mini sizes of Saie's multipurpose, bestselling illuminators. These minis can be a versatile addition to a beauty lover's kit as they are also travel-friendly.

This set offers three illuminating shades that can be applied to the face, eyes, or body. These products add a subtle, dewy radiance due to their gel-based formula that is lightweight and blends smoothly into the skin, creating a natural glow. This gift set is a delightful choice for adding a touch of glow to the beauty routine.

These are the five best gift sets to look out for during the Sephora Savings Event 2023. From skincare essentials to beauty treats, these sets offer incredible value, allowing beauty lovers to explore new products while enjoying exclusive discounts. All the gift sets are available on Sephora's official website, making it convenient and exciting to elevate the beauty game this holiday season.