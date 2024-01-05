Timberland Year of the Dragon collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Timberland, the Massacushetts-based shoe company, stockpiled a capsule collection, named the Year of the Dragon for the lunar new year. The collection includes its popular 6-inch boot along with some apparel elements.

The brand began its journey in 1973, intending to contribute some functional boots for those people who work in harsh weather. Nathan Swartz, the founder of the brand, implemented his knowledge, and experience, and integrated innovative technology into the boots.

However, in this year of the dragon, the brand will bring up the popular 6-inch boots in two colorways - black and red. Also, the graphic tee shirt, sweatshirts, and hoodies round off this capsule collection.

The collection is live on the website. The price point of the 6-inch boot is $170 while the apparel cost varies accordingly.

The Timberland Year of Dragon collection includes 6-inch boots in two colorways

Timberland has cemented a crucial place in the men's footwear realm, especially, the durable yet fashionable boots. Since its inception in 1973, the brand put effort into thinking out of the box, protecting blue-collar people from accidents at work sites.

The sturdy structure of the boots garnered quite an appreciation, transcending the trends of edgy footwear in pop culture. Celebrities like Mobb Deep, Tupac, Nas, etc poured their love for the Timberland boots.

Even their songs were quite popular with the term ' Black Timbs', underscoring the fad behind the shoes. Fashion moguls like Kanye West, and ASAP Rocky augmented their fashionable outlook by accessorizing the boots from the brand.

Men’s Lunar New Year 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot ( Image via Timberland)

In this Lunar New Year collection, the brand keeps the striking red colorways while the golden lining aids in aligning the "Year of Dragon" theme. The nubuck leather upper sits on the rubber lug outsole, ensuring traction. On the other hand, the shoe boasts Primal Loft insulation that embraces rigidness.

With a removable footbed, the boot is adorned with nubuck and Timberland leather, finishing off with a matte finish. The boot is not only an addition to the fashionable footwear realm, but it also contributes to functionality and comfort.

The black colorway underscores the luxe luster, pricing at the Timberland store for $170. The red one costs $198, available at a discounted price.

More details on other Apparels

"Year of Dragon" Apparel set ( Image via Timberland)

Apart from these two six-inch boots, the brand indulges in an apparel set that includes two graphics tee shirts, a sweatshirt, and a hoodie. The graphic tee shirts feature organic cotton, exuding minimalistic charm.

The collection garners two different colorways for the graphical tee shirts, etching the symbol of four elements- sky, earth, fire, and wind, printed in a golden yellow accent. On the back, the illustration of a dragon and the brand logo embarks the dragon theme. Both the tee shirts cost $30.

The white sweatshirt, another fashion element of the collection, boasts minimalistic charm. With a crew neck collar, it features the blending of organic cotton and polyester. For $70, this sweatshirt can be worn by both men and women.

The concluding element of the collection is a hoodie, accented in black. Continuing the simplistic outlook. Along with the adjustable hood, it features a zip line at the hem, providing an adaptable facility at the back. The front side accentuates the Timberland front branding while the back side gets the tree graphics in yellow, seamlessly accentuating the year of the dragon theme, pricing at $70.