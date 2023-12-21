Supreme x Timberland 6" Waterproof Boot Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the launch of a sneaker assortment made together with Vans most recently, Supreme is ready to offer another footwear collection, this time with Timberland. The duo gave a fresh makeover to the latter's beloved 6” Waterproof boot design as part of their latest lineup. This collection will feature three interesting colorways, namely Pink, Wheat, and Black.

On December 21, 2023, as part of Supreme Fall/Winter Week 18, the Supreme x Timberland 6" Waterproof Boot Collection is set to enter the footwear scene. These chic boot designs will be made available for purchase through both the Supreme online store and the Supreme retail locations as well.

These boots will be dropped with a retail price label of $248 for each pair, as revealed by Supreme Drops, the brand’s insider.

Supreme x Timberland 6" Waterproof Boot Collection offers three colorways

Here's an on-foot look at the three colorways (Image via Supreme)

Through the release of an entirely new collection, Supreme and Timberland are planning to revive the enthusiasm of shoe aficionados that inspired their latest collaboration. Their effective teamwork on the 3-Eye Lug Shoe, which was released in December last year, demonstrates their knack for combining trendy street style with rigorous utility.

Timberland's iconic 6" boot, which has been a constant in the realm of downtown culture and outdoor wear for many years, is the subject of the brand's combined effort. There is a likelihood that the new collection will give this timeless silhouette a new and exciting twist.

Pink, Black, and Wheat are the three visually appealing colorways that are included in this new Supreme x Timberland selection. The 6" Waterproof boot is also included in this collection. Its nubuck leather is of the highest quality, ensuring longevity as well as comfort.

Additionally, the boots have a water-resistant finish, making them ideal for enduring harsh environments in a fashionable manner. Supreme incorporates a unique engraved diamond plate design on the top, which lends a rough and gritty aesthetic that is in perfect harmony with the streetwear ethos of both labels.

Both brands have subtly incorporated their respective brand identities into the layout, which further elevates the overall look. The partnership is highlighted by the co-branded emblems that are located on the medial heel of each boot, as well as by a hangtag that has been created specifically for them.

The assortment remains loyal to the Timberland roots by utilizing the traditional rubber sole unit, which guarantees that the boots are not only fashionable but also capable of performing their intended purpose.

The description of this joint boot collection on Supreme's Instagram page reads

"Supreme has worked with Timberland® on a new version of the 6” Premium Waterproof Boot. Made exclusively for Supreme, the shoe features waterproof premium nubuck with embossed pattern, padded leather collar with rubber outsoles, debossed Timberland® logo at heel and logo tab at side. Made exclusively for Supreme, the 6” Premium Waterproof Boot will be offered in three color ways."

Keep a watchful eye out for the new collaborative Boot collection, which can be the perfect pair to complement your Christmas outfit. Those curious to cop these high-top footwear styles are advised to stay in touch with Supreme’s website.

In related news, the Fall/Winter Week 18 of the brand will also launch another collaborative apparel capsule with Corteiz. The Supreme x Corteiz capsule collection is also scheduled for December 21, 2023. This apparel release comprises T-shirts and hoodies featuring black and white makeup.

These tees will be offered via the popup location of Corteiz London, alongside Supreme’s online locations.