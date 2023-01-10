Stussy x Timberland World Hiker Boot shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

In response to rumors that the two companies would collaborate in 2023, Stussy and Timberland have unveiled a formal early look at their most recent endeavor. Despite the fact that images of the rumoured collaboration began to circulate online earlier this week, this is the first time the companies have formally acknowledged the upcoming release. Black and Beige are the two hues of these boots that will be released.

The collab's World Hiker Boot assortment is all set to make its debut on January 13, 2023. In the North American region will be purchasable from 10am PST, those in European countries can buy them from 10am CET onwards. For fans from Japan and Korea, the timings are fixed at 10am JST.

If you’re interested in adding a fresh pair of hiking boots to your closet, then you can buy these collaborative footwear designs from the online locations of both Stussy and Timberland, alongside Dover Street Market. Stick around for the pricing details of the pairs as they are yet to be disclosed by the partnering labels.

Stussy x Timberland World Hiker Boot shoes will be offered in Black and Beige color options

Take a closer look at the upcoming boot colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shawn Stussy-founded lifestylewear fashion label has enjoyed collaborating with just about every significant player in the fashion sector in recent years. In 2022 alone, the brand gained notoriety for its multiple joint collections dropped with Nike like Air Max 2015, Air Max Penny 2, and more. In addition to Nike, the brand partnered with Denim Tears, Our Legacy Workshop, Dries Van Noten, Converse, and other popular labels.

For those who are unaware, this is not the first time the brand has been linked. The pair collaborated for the first time in 2009. They released a collaborative lineup each year till 2014. The 6-Inch Boot line for Fall/Winter was their final endeavour. The latest sneak look is a pleasant surprise for those who have been waiting for a new collaboration and remembering past ones throughout the years.

Followers of the two can rest easy knowing that 2023 will begin with a collaboration release between the two on a pair of Gore-Tex-covered boots, despite the fact that it has been almost ten years.

The description of the upcoming World Hiker Boot collection on Stussy’s official web page reads,

“Stussy has collaborated with Timberland on a version of the World Hiker Boot. Combining Stüssy’s design sensibility with Timberland’s outdoor heritage, the hiking boot features a full GORE-TEX waterproof upper in premium textured leather paired with a Vibram rubber outsole. Two colorways, black and wheat, are offered, each with two additional sets of contrasting laces.”

Both variants of "Black" are made entirely of leather and then a "Wheat" coated in hairy suede—offer identical branding elements as well as construction. However, metallic eyestays and buckles stand out among the monochromatic uppers.

These boots are made using leather and hairy suede panels (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Stussy Monogram emblem is located on the third-highest eyestay, and the tonal laces stop below the "Stussy" debossed insignia above the leather tongue flaps in each hue.

Each sneaker features Gore-Tex marking in the style of a tag on the medial side, and is wrapped in weatherproof material. Both boots have a rubber outer sole unit with lugs as well as a black midsole underneath the foot.

Keep a watchful eye out for the duo's World Hiker Boot collection, which is dropping later this week.

