10 most essential hoodies for winter 2023 

Essential hoodies have traversed a trajectory from being a foundational piece in sportswear to becoming an integral part of haute couture, symbolizing their journey through various fashion realms. Most narratives paint the characters of a villain who deals in the dark alleys of the town, wearing hoods to hide their faces, which laid off the reputation of hoodies earlier.

Due to this reason, people used to maintain a serious distance from hoodies, which gradually became a sportswear staple. Fashion enthusiasts, however, clung to the perception that hoodies are monotonous until some creative designers portrayed them differently.

A hoodie over a knicker, Miu Miu showcased the fresh look of this clothing piece, making the fashion mongers awestruck. Apart from being a cool fashion element, a hoodie plays a significant role in winter wardrobe.

Current trends in essential hoodies include oversized, embroidered, graphics, and many more, leaving a scope to overwhelm people. So, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked the 10 best hoodies that cater to different demography and preferences. Below is the list.

Best essential hoodies to avail in 2023

1) The clean Appeal Hoodie

Foret Deer Logo Hoodie ( Image via Foret Dee)

This hoodie from Foret Deer is a must-have as a winter essential due to its clean appeal and easy-to-wear function. Featured in organic cotton, this piece is adorned with the brand's logo. The front pouch pocket enhances the edgy fad, available for $469 at the Foret Deer brand.

2) The Black Hoodie

The black hoodie from Isto ( Image via Isto)

The black hoodie, a seasonal fashion essential, is best known for recurrent usage. This essential hoodie in black can be purchased by Isto, one of the best hoodie brands. Individuals can don this piece to showcase their fashion penchant for minimalistic aesthetics, as the brand discards any branding on the upper. One can try out this hoodie from the Isto website for $117.

3) The Cropped Hoodie

The Zendaya Cropped Hoddie ( Image via Les Tien)

For the funky sporty look, the Zendaya cropped hoodie from Les Tien can be a witty option. With a silver zip line, a pouch pocket, and a ribbed edge, this Zendaya hoodie is made of cotton and can be availed for $250 at Net-a-Porter.

4) The Cozy Hoodie

Nike Phoenix Hoodie ( Image via Nike)

As a winter essential hoodie, the Nike Phoenix collection can be considered a fantastic one. Made with fleece material, this oversized hoodie can be paired with denim pants or leggings, available for $75 at the Nike website.

5) The elegant Grey Hoodie

The essential hoodie from Skims ( Image via Skims)

Skims presents the winter essential hoodie in heather grey which offers elegance blended with a minimalistic approach. Its ribbed waistline, kangaroo pocket, and wide hood can be coupled under a structured blazer. For $72, it is indeed a great deal at Net-a-Porter.

6) The Oversized Hoodie

The essential hoodie with half zip from Lululemon ( Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon, an authentic sportswear brand, has introduced oversized hoodies that not only help to exude fashion but also keep the body warm. Its half zip, cutout at the sleeves, and a vast array of colorways make the hoodie an integral one in the winter wardrobe, available at Lululemon.

7) The Baggy Hoodie

The Baggy essential hoodie from American Vintage

Individuals who indulge in edgy fashion can embrace the baggy hoodie on their winter bucket list. American Vintage presents these baggy hoodies in two colorways for $150, accessible at American Vintage.

8) The Junky Hoodie

The hoodie from Balenciaga, highly renowned for its peculiar design and structure, refines the wardrobe with its extraordinary creative appeal. The wide shape and the Balenciaga graphic add boldness, further. It can be availed for $1390 from the official site of Balenciaga.

9) An Asymmetric Hoodie

The Asymmetric Hoodie from Loewe ( Image via Loewe)

An avant-garde piece from Loewe is its asymmetric hoodie, which equally mitigates the need for fashion and practicality. Its grey hue, nonstructured design, and cotton jersey material make it an outstanding piece that is available for $1300 at Loewe.

10) The Cashmere Hoodie

The winter essential hoodie from Sunspel

Cashmere is renowned for its extraordinary comfort, and Sunspel utilizes this material to offer a distinctive hoodie for winter. The ribbed hem, adjustable straps, and front zip make it one of the best essential hoodies for winter. Priced at $758, this hoodie can be found at the Sunspel store.

The fashion realm has included a hoodie as one of the timeless fashion elements, just like a pair of sneakers. No matter what trend comes, its freshness never fades away. One needs, however, different types of hoodies for different purposes. Being an integral element in androgynous fashion, hoodies can be worn to shine through any winter outdoor event or just a simple house party.