What are the best K-beauty brands for skincare? Exploring the most recommended brands by experts

K-beauty brands are the result of the immense knowledge that Koreans possess in the skincare arena. Some of the principles of K-beauty include preventing skin problems instead of temporarily minimizing them, using natural and organic ingredients, and formulating gentle products on all skin types.

Experts like Elisa Lee - a K-beauty influencer and Coco Park - co-author of Korean Beauty Secrets and a beauty journalist, have often shared their thoughts on popular K-beauty brands, be it Dr. Jart + or Beauty of Joseon.

Deemed “the shortcut to glass skin” which is also a K-beauty concept, these skincare brands have curated a global fan following with videos on Korean beauty concepts that have garnered view counts of over 7 billion and 12 billion on TikTok.

Isntree, COSRX, and more: Raved and reviewed K-beauty brands explored

COSRX:

The brand that is responsible for producing the viral Snail Mucin, COSRX is a Korean beauty brand that focuses on effectiveness and simple formulations curated with the focal point of cosmetics offering more than outward beauty. COSRX enables skincare enthusiasts to find solutions as per skin conditions through their varied line of cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and toners.

The core ingredient of most of the K-beauty brand’s products is the use of Centella Asiatica in their formulations along with the use of AHAs and BHAs in their exfoliating products.

Beauty of Joseon:

Popular beauty page Lab Muffin Beauty Science recently reviewed some of the popular Korean beauty skincare brands. While reviewing Beauty of Joseon’s products, she stated:

"Overall, this was a very good batch of products – I think I might’ve had my thumb on the scales a bit, because I do know what I’m looking for in products!"

Beauty of Joseon is inspired by a skincare-first approach to beauty taken by the women of the Joseon dynasty. Additionally, the brand uses traditional Korean skincare ingredients like rice, ginseng and hanbang to formulate products like their best-selling Ginseng Essence Water ($18).

Dr. Jart +:

Dr. Jart + is an Allure favorite with multiple beauty blogs mentioning the K-beauty skincare brand as it features soothing ingredients like five varieties of ceramides in a single product, tiger grass, and more. Dr. Jart + has received positive reviews for products like the Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream ($41.21) and Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 ($25).

Popular beauty portals like Cosmopolitan UK have launched a YouTube video of their staff trying the Korean skincare brand’s products and giving amazing reviews of the same.

Isntree:

Isntree is the brainchild of skincare blogger Jinwoo Kim. It is a science-driven K-beauty brand that uses pure and clean ingredients in its formulations. Isntree products are hydrating, effective, and gentle on most skin types.

Additionally, the brand also teamed up with social media’s beloved acne influencer Cassandra Bankson to create an acne-friendly sunscreen - Isntree Onion Newpair Sunscreen ($22).

Laneige:

One of the most popular K-beauty brands, Laneige is known for incorporating water science in its formulations. Some of Laneige’s best-selling products include the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer ($23) and the Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser ($34).

Laneige recently made headlines by roping in Sydney Sweeney as the brand’s global brand ambassador in addition to achieving popularity with products that offer 100 hours of hydration.

Korean beauty brands emphasize on using natural ingredients to achieve hydrated skin that gives a glass-like effect. While the K-beauty trend arose from beauty enthusiasts swooning over the glowing and clear skin of K-pop celebrities, the products and techniques of Korean beauty have become a staple practice for many.