What is the K-Beauty "Slugging" skincare trend? 5 best products explored

Hydration is the key to healthy and glowy skin, and to achieve that, knowing the K-Beauty "Slugging" skincare trend is imperative. "Slugging" here doesn't have anything to do with slugs. For skincare, it simply means intense hydration by applying a good amount of thick moisturizer on your face.

It is a perfect remedy for people with dry and sensitive skin and is also quite helpful for those with serious skin conditions like eczema. This Korean skincare trend helps to heal the natural lipid barrier of the skin by preventing moisture loss.

Begin by double cleansing, and then apply the products of your choice. For the final step, apply a good layer of thick cream and let it sit for 30 minutes before going to bed. Leave it overnight and wash it off with a simple cleanser the next morning.

To follow this skincare trend, here are some of the top products in the market that are non-comedogenic and thus makes for a good fit for slugging.

Aquaphor, Vaseline, and 3 other moisturizers for effectively implementing the slugging skincare trend

1) Aquaphor

Aquaphor is one of the top-rated healing creams and is recommended by many dermatologists, making it perfect for the new K-Beauty "Slugging" skincare trend. This product can help with healing and protecting dry or cracked skin, chapped lips, minor cuts and burns, and other skin irritations.

It is formulated as a thick ointment that can create a breathable protective barrier over broken or irritated skin, helping to retain the water already present on the surface of the face and drawing in additional moisture. Aquaphor is great for slugging because it creates an occlusive barrier on the skin to lock hydration in all night long, which can give glowing skin.

The product is available on Amazon for $15.

2) Vaseline

The K-Beauty "Slugging" skincare trend started with this OG Vaseline petroleum jelly. This product can be used as a moisturizer, healing cream, protection cream, and in many other forms. Vaseline is an occlusive moisturizer that forms an oily film over the surface of the skin, sealing in moisture and helping to keep it hydrated and soft.

Vaseline petroleum jelly can be applied to dry skin, including the lips and eyelids, to relieve dryness and prevent further moisture loss. It can also be used to protect the skin from windburn and chafing caused by prolonged wear of face masks. Starting from dermatologists to skincare influencers, everyone trusts Vaseline when it comes to slugging.

It is available on Amazon for just $6.81.

3) Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cream

The Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cream is specially formulated for sensitive skin to hydrate, soothe, and lock skin moisture for a longer period. This Korean moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid, which is a powerful moisturizing ingredient that can help to hydrate the skin and improve its texture. And its hypoallergenic formula makes it perfectly safe for this skincare trend.

The 1025 Dokdo Cream has a balm-like consistency that provides dense moisturization without leaving a greasy sheen. It contains sugarcane extract, which can help to smoothen skin texture and reduce redness. This Korean moisturizer is available on Amazon for $26.

4) Wellage Real Hyaluronic Intensive Cream

Another top moisturizer for the slugging skincare trend, this moisturizing cream is also designed to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier. It is saturated with shea butter, which is a rich source of fatty acids and vitamins that can help to nourish and moisturize the skin. Along with that, it has panthenol, a form of vitamin B5 that can help to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Wellage Real Hyaluronic Intensive Cream is not greasy at all, as it has a soft balm texture, ideal for slugging.

On Amazon, this cream is available in a 75ml tube for $28.

5) Atopalm MLE Cream

Atopalm MLE Cream is one of the trending moisturizers in the market because of its Multi-Lamellar Emulsion (MLE) technology. It is a perfect choice for the slugging skincare trend because it has Ceramide-9S to strengthen and maintain moisture. It is saturated with vegetable seed oils, grape, safflower, sunflower, and jojoba oils.

This cream is available on Amazon for $27.72.

These are some of the best products when it comes to the K-Beauty "Slugging" skincare trend. It is important to note that avoiding active ingredients like retinol, AHAs and BHAs from the skincare routine while slugging is recommended.