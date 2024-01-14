Korean skincare routine for day and night: Exploring top products for a comprehensive beauty regimen

When it comes to achieving the best skin health, a Korean skincare routine is an excellent starting point. Korean skincare has given people a range of products and traditional ways of caring for the skin that does not include any risk and is highly effective. Additionally, these products are easily accessible and affordable.

As the Korean skincare industry offers a wide range of options to choose from, it can be a hassle to choose the right products and develop a minimal yet efficient beauty regime. Therefore, Team Sportskeeda has found some of the best Korean skincare products to develop an easy-to-follow Korean skincare routine to achieve glass-like skin.

Cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen are the main ingredients for an effective Korean skincare routine

1) Cleanser

Morning: To start the morning Korean skincare routine, Illiyoon ceramide derma amino cleansing foam would be perfect, as it is a mild cleanser that efficiently removes any dirt residue without stripping the skin. It contains phytoceramide, soybean-derived moisturizing ceramide, aminoceramide, and glycerin. Its price tag is $18.

Night: When it comes to a nighttime beauty regime, it is important to have a more efficient face cleanser that will pull all the dirt out and nicely remove any makeup. Isntree Green Tea Fresh Cleanser would be a good choice. It contains green tea extract from Jeju Island, hyaluronic acid, and Anti-Sebum. The price of this product is $17.35.

2) Toner

Morning: In the morning Korean skincare routine, Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner would go perfectly as it is lightweight yet deeply hydrates the skin. It is a hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic toner that suits every skin type. It is available for $13.78.

Night: For the night beauty regime, I’m From Rice Toner can be a good option to give the skin deep hydration and nourishment to get that ultimate glow the next morning. It is available for $19.99.

3)Serum

Morning: Every skincare enthusiast knows that Vitamin C serum is the ultimate Korean skincare product to include in the beauty regime, as it helps with collagen production and fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum is the best option for it, as this serum suits every skin type without irritating the skin barrier. It is available for $24.99.

Night: When it comes to selecting a good serum for the nighttime Korean skincare routine, it is best to select a serum with an active ingredient that targets various skin concerns. For that, Some By Mi Retinol Intense Reactivating Serum would be a good option, as it will help with acne, skin texture, hyperpigmentation, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. The price tag for the product is $22.30.

4) Moisturizer

Morning: Isntree Onion Repair Gel Cream is a top-rated skincare product that is perfect for including in the morning Korean skincare routine. It is a lightweight gel moisturizer that contains tranexamic acid and vitamin C derivatives, which not only hydrate and nourish the skin but also help with pigmentation. It is priced at $32.60.

Night: At night, the skin needs a thick layer of moisturizer to protect the skin barrier and give it an extra glow in the morning. Opt for Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Cream for the nighttime Korean skincare routine, as it gives deep hydration and moisturization to the skin which not only gives glowy skin, but also helps heal acne and damaged skin cells. The product is available for $36.

5) Sunscreen

Morning: To lock in all the goodness of the previously applied skincare products as well as for the ultimate protection from harm, applying sunscreen at the last step of the Korean skincare routine is a must. Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen is the best sunscreen available in the current market and suits all skin types, including sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Its price tag is $28.

Night: While it is recommended that people should not apply sunscreen at night, but for those who work at night for 9 to 10 hours in front of a computer or laptop, they can apply sunscreen at night also. When working long hours in front of a screen, the skin takes in 8 to 10 percent of the radiation. So, for night workers, sunscreen can be included in the Korean skincare routine.

6) Lipbalm

Morning: TONYMOLY’s Mini Peach Lip Balm would be a good choice for the morning Korean skincare routine as it contains SPF15++, which will provide sun protection, and various fruit extracts, shea butter, and witch hazel will keep the lips hydrated. It is a lightweight formulation. It is available for $10.

Night: The most popular, the holy grail of perfectly moisturized and juicy lips, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the top option to include in the nighttime beauty regime for lip care. It is available for $24.

All of the above-mentioned products are available on their official brands' websites and other e-commerce sites like Olive Young, Soko Glam, Beauty Barn, and Amazon.

It is always best to keep your beauty regime simple, which increases its efficacy. It is recommended to consult a professional before including any medicated skincare products into the routine because not all products are meant to suit every skin type.